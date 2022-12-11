Weekend Wrestling: Central girls celebrate solid runner-up effort

BALLWIN, Mo. – The Central girls wrestling program delivered a trophy performance by placing second among 24 participating schools at the Parkway West Lady Longhorn Invitational on Friday night.

North County finished fourth despite having only four athletes available due to illness, and boasted a pair of individual champions with Brooke Bennett and Alice Littrell.

Central was paced by Hannah Allen (120) and Addisyn Gasaway (140), who each finished runner-up after going 2-1 with two falls overall.

Taylor Sharp (115) needed only 48 seconds to complete a fall in her third-place win. Chloe Yount (110), Tessa Mosier (130) and Ella Mitchem (190) each took fourth for the Lady Rebels.

Parkway South dominated the action with 55 ½ points of separation from Central.

Bennett (190) followed up her title last weekend at Parkway South by going 3-0 with falls, and won the tournament for a third straight time. Littrell (100) also cruised to back-to-back victories by fall.

Memory Raker (130) grabbed third place for the Lady Raiders. Gasaway topped Jayden Pendleton of North County on her way to the final.

Union Tournament

UNION, Mo. – Dakotah Medows polished off two decisions for second place at 125 pounds, and Ste. Genevieve finished ninth among 24 schools at the Union Tournament on Friday night.

Hollyn Zangaro (120) and Addison Geiler (130) posted 3-2 records with three falls to finish fourth. Both wrestlers suffered their two losses against the same opponent.

Paityn Basler (110) and Katlynn Lay (135) each won their fifth-place matches for Ste. Genevieve.

Northwest edged Washington by three points for the team crown.

Caraline Klump (145) shined for Farmington by pinning opponents from Ste. Genevieve, St. Clair and Camdenton before losing to Lily Shaffrey of Northwest a title bout.

Harley Vance (125) went 4-1 with four falls to place third, and Potosi teammate Allison Missey (110) landed fourth with a 3-2 record and two falls.

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington Tournament

FARMINGTON – Presley Johnson improved to 14-0 overall on the early season, and captured the 120-pound division championship for Farmington during its home wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Rowdy Vaugh (215), Ethan Turner (157) and Zeke Moreland (132) each advanced to finals as eventual runners-up, and the Knights stacked up second to Hillsboro with Jackson in third.

Johnson secured four consecutive falls that increased in duration. His title triumph over Jordan Penick of Hillsboro ended at the 3:41 mark.

Vaugh posted three straight falls before being stopped by Tyler Beyatte of Jackson. Turner was edged 4-2 by Evan Morris of Hillsboro after prevailing on three falls and a major decision.

Moreland beat two opponents within a minute, and added an 11-2 major to his 4-1 day. He was pinned in the final by Bradyn Tate of Carthage.

Farmington was bolstered by four separate third-place victories by Aiden Hahn (106), Nate Schnur (138), Trace Dunlap (150) and Owen Birkner (165).

Dunlap and Schnur each closed the action with their third falls of the tournament. Hahn also scored a fall for third place while Birkner prevailed in a 9-7 decision.

William Rodgers (175) suffered a tight 3-2 defeat to place fourth.

Union Tournament

UNION, MO. – Three bracket champions and another finalist Saturday helped Ste. Genevieve placed second to Northwest at the Union Tournament.

Drake Meyer (113) secured two of his three falls during the opening minute, and fellow champ Jacob Schweigert (285) likewise stayed unbeaten with two falls and a major decision.

Evan Winters (144) delivered a 4-0 effort for the Dragons on two first-period falls, a 13-7 decision and medical forfeit. Karter Worley (106) took second place after pinning two opponents.

Bryant Schwent (120) persevered through three straight decisions, and Dalton McBride (190) equaled his third-place result after going 4-1 overall.

Aden Martinez (215) headlined the Potosi contingent by placing fourth with a 3-2 record and two falls.

Longhorn Invitational

BALLWIN, Mo. – Central placed fourth and North County was eighth among 18 boys varsity teams at the Parkway West Longhorn Invitational on Saturday.

Austin Hassell was crowned bracket champion at 120 pounds for Central after pinning each of his three opponents. His championship win came during the third period.

William Nick (106) finished second for the Rebels by going 2-1 in three matches. Sam Mullins (113) and Nycholas White (132) both placed fourth.

North County entered six wrestlers into the action. Cooper Dunn (165) and Mason Lay (215) each won their third-place bouts by fall, and Wyatt Estes (190) placed fourth in a round-robin format.

Moberly topped the host squad by 21 points for the team title.