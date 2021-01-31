Weekend Wrestling: Central girls hit multiple tourneys

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve wrestlers topped three weight divisions in girls tournament action at Seckman on Saturday.

Maggie Myracle (195) bolstered her overall record to 20-1 by pinning both of her opponents. Izzy Basler (127) and Dakotah Medows (122) likewise earned titles for the Dragons.

Basler pinned all three foes within her four-person group, including two in the first minute. Medows finished above two others with a fall and 17-13 decision.

Autumn Basler (117) was second among four wrestlers with two falls.

Central sophomore Alayna Ray pinned her only two adversaries at 235, and notched a first-place award for the second time in 24 hours.

The Lady Rebels competed in a separate tournament Friday at De Soto, and returned with another solid showing as four team members took second.

Hannah Allen (112) recorded two falls, Karli McFarland (195) split two contests and Regan Duncan (132) finished 3-1 out of five competitors with two falls and an 11-8 decision.