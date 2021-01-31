Weekend Wrestling: Central girls hit multiple tourneys

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve wrestlers topped three weight divisions in girls tournament action at Seckman on Saturday.
Maggie Myracle (195) bolstered her overall record to 20-1 by pinning both of her opponents. Izzy Basler (127) and Dakotah Medows (122) likewise earned titles for the Dragons.
Basler pinned all three foes within her four-person group, including two in the first minute. Medows finished above two others with a fall and 17-13 decision.
Autumn Basler (117) was second among four wrestlers with two falls.
Central sophomore Alayna Ray pinned her only two adversaries at 235, and notched a first-place award for the second time in 24 hours.
The Lady Rebels competed in a separate tournament Friday at De Soto, and returned with another solid showing as four team members took second.
Hannah Allen (112) recorded two falls, Karli McFarland (195) split two contests and Regan Duncan (132) finished 3-1 out of five competitors with two falls and an 11-8 decision.
Karlee LaChance wrestled five times within a deeper 122-pound division, going 3-2 with three falls as overall runner-up for the Lady Rebels.
Savannah Scheldberg was third among four at 127 pounds, picking up a first-period pin along the way.
De Soto Invitational
DE SOTO, Mo. – Karli McFarland and Alayna Ray each finished first in two-person weight divisions for Central at the inaugural De Soto girls wrestling tournament on Friday night.
Union edged Festus by seven points, 68-61, for the team title, while Central (56) finished third ahead of De Soto among nine participating schools.
McFarland (195) handed Hannah Eberhardt of De Soto only her third and fourth losses of the season with falls at 2:20 and 1:17
Ray (235) followed a similar path for the Lady Rebels by pinning Talyn St. Clair of Union twice within the first period.
Regan Duncan (132) won two bouts before falling to Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs, and Karlee LaChance (122) earned a semifinal fall ahead of a championship loss against Lauren Mills of Festus.
Hannah Allen (117) claimed two of her three matches while placing third for Central.
BOYS WRESTLING
Bob Georger Classic
DE SOTO, Mo. – Troy Harris swept the 195-pound weight class as champion, and the Central boys landed third among nine varsity teams Saturday at the Bob Georger Classic.
Four more Central wrestlers – Colten Bess, Cody Skaggs, Austin Carver and Michael Weinhold – placed runner-up at the longstanding tournament.
Harris improved to 26-4 on the season with two falls and an 11-2 major decision in three matches under a round-robin format.
Skaggs (182) and Carver (220) each went 2-1 on the day while reaching bracket finals. Festus standout Luke Shetley pinned Skaggs, and De Soto’s Isaac Foeller blanked Carver in a major decision.
Bess (152) won his first bout before falling to Sullivan star Ty Shetley in the second period. Weinhold (285) claimed an 8-4 decision, and followed with an 8-3 loss.
Sullivan compiled 162 ½ points for the team title, edging Sikeston with 155.
Farmington Triangular
FARMINGTON – Judd Cunningham earned his 100th career victory on Thursday night as the Farmington boys dominated a home tri-match.
Blake Cook, Dayton Boyd, Peyton Simily and Cunningham each captured two match wins as the Knights defeated Rockwood Summit 52-15 and Union 63-9.
Cunningham (182) registered a quick fall and 19-8 major decision, Boyd (113) posted a pin and 17-2 technical fall, and Blake Cook (132) notched a fall and 1-0 triumph.
Simily (220) added a fall and 7-4 decision. Zach Dennis (120), Brady Cook (152) and Rowdy Vaugh (195) pinned their lone opponents for Farmington.
Drew Felker (138) scored an 11-3 major decision while Kael Krause pulled out a narrow 7-6 triumph and Nate Schnur (126) prevailed 11-5 in single bouts.
The Knights will not face Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday as originally scheduled.
Farmington 52, Rockwood Summit 15
106 – Minko Brown (RS) won by forfeit
113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) tech fall Tyler Dickerman, 17-2
120 – Zach Dennis (FA) fall Keegan Reis
126 – Nate Schnur (FA) dec Devin Shipp, 11-5
132 – Blake Cook (FA) dec Camden Pye, 1-0
138 – Drew Felker (FA) maj dec Buckley Rohan, 11-3
145 – Trace Dunlap (FA) won by forfeit
152 – Brady Cook (FA) won by forfeit
160 – Ty Brunk (RS) fall Bryce Buchanan
170 – Kael Krause (FA) dec Charles Prosser, 7-6
182 – Judd Cunningham (FA) maj dec Caelin Stegmann, 19-8
195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Brandon Perks
220 – Peyton Simily (FA) fall Henry Armstrong
285 – Michael Fanz (RS) dec Clayton Barber, 3-2
Farmington 63, Union 9
106 – Double Open
113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Braden Pracht, 3:07
120 – Dominick Beine (U) dec Zach Dennis, 9-6
126 – Nate Schnur (FA) won by forfeit
132 – Blake Cook (FA) fall Elias Neely, 4:15
138 – Drew Felker (FA) won by forfeit
145 – Trace Dunlap (FA) won by forfeit
152 – Brady Cook (FA) fall Nick D’Onofrio, 4:07
160 – Bowen Ward (U) fall Bryce Buchanan, 1:35
170 – Kael Krause (FA) won by forfeit
182 – Judd Cunningham (FA) fall Connor Johnson, 0:08
195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Bradley Scott, 1:19
220 – Peyton Simily (FA) dec Chris McQueen, 7-4
285 – Clayton Barber (FA) won by forfeit