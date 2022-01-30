Weekend Wrestling: Central girls one point shy of title

DE SOTO, Mo. – Central senior Karlie LaChance notched her 30th victory of the season, and perhaps one of her most impressive as a varsity wrestler on Friday night.

She wrapped up an individual title at 120 pounds with a 12-7 decision against Kristen Klein of Festus, who was previously 18-1, during the girls De Soto Classic.

Madison Young pinned all three of her opponents as the 105-pound champion, including two during the first period, and the Lady Rebels finished runner-up among 17 teams by a single point.

Sikeston edged Central 92-91 overall, as junior transfer Alayna Ray (14-0) pinned former teammate Karli McFarland (12-1) in a clash of unbeaten to settle the 235 division.

LaChance (30-4) scored two falls while equaling the 3-0 record of Young for the evening. Hannah Allen (115) and Savannah Scheldberg (130) each placed runner-up in round-robin action.

Allen earned two falls in three bouts, and third-place Addisyn Gasaway (149) won decisions of 7-5 and 6-0 for Central.

North County also celebrated a champion at 110 pounds when Belle White swept two matches via 18-3 technical fall and 16-10 decision.

Runner-up Brooke Bennett (194) saw her win streak conclude at 19 matches in a 4-0 setback to Caroline Ward of Liberty (Wentzville).

Potosi sophomore Harley Vance (125) won her third-place match 3-2 and finished with a 3-1 tournament record. Her lone loss was served by undefeated Festus star Lauren Mills (24-0).

Seckman Tournament

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve senior Izzy Basler faced some of her toughest competition of the season at the Seckman girls wrestling tournament on Saturday.

She finished third in the 130A division with a 2-2 record, and both losses came against opponents who began the day undefeated. Madeline Woods of Rockwood Summit emerged from the action at 34-0.

Hailey Wheeler (135 B/C) and Jayci Beckermann (235 B/C) were a combined 5-0 for the Dragons.

Team scores were not tabulated since wrestlers within each weight class were separated into smaller groups based on skill level.

Karlee LaChance competed in the top A bracket at 120 pounds for Central, and captured third place with a 3-2 record after pinning her final opponent with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Madison Young (105) followed an individual title one night earlier in De Soto with three straight victories amid one inclusive 105-pound division. She finished runner-up after picking up two falls.

Marrisa Wallace won the 141B/C group by pinning each of her four opponents for Farmington.

BOYS WRESTLING

Bob Georger Classic

DE SOTO, Mo. – North County freshman wrestler Ezariah Coroama won both of his matches on Saturday to claim the 113-pound title at the Bob Georger Classic.

Kolton Boylan (145) went 2-1 with one fall to finish second, and the Raiders were eighth among 17 participating teams at the 44th annual tournament.

Sullivan had two individual champions, and earned the tournament title followed by runner-up Liberty (Wentzville) and Pacific.

Sam Mullins rode consecutive falls to the 106-pound final, and had the top result of second for Central.

Austin Hassell (120) improved to 28-5 on the season with three wins in four matches, and captured third place for the Rebels by pinning his last opponent at 1:23.

Central teammate Hunter Settles (160) edged North County junior Cooper Dunn 3-1 for fifth.

Potosi was paced by Aiden Martinez (220), who placed third and went 4-1 overall with three first-period falls and a 15-5 major decision.

Priory Invitational

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Valle Catholic had the top wrestler in six different weight classes, and placed second out of 13 schools during the Priory Invitational on Saturday.

Kaden Gegg (106), Wil Kuehn (120), Joseph Flieg (132), Josh Bieser (145), Jacob Calbreath (195) and Noah Elbert (220) earned titles for the Warriors, who finished only behind North Callaway.

Bieser improved to 34-2 overall, and equaled Calbreath by going 5-0 with maximum points on five falls. Flieg pinned all four of his opponents, and Kuehn was 2-0 with two falls.

Gegg and Elbert each suffered one loss within the round-robin format, but secured the championship tiebreakers by earning four falls apiece.

Espn Reed (285) went 3-2 and placed third for Valle Catholic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0