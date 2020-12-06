Weekend Wrestling: Central goes 4-0; Knights head west

FESTUS, Mo. – The Central boys wrestling team swept four opponents in a dual-style gathering hosted by Festus on Saturday.
The Rebels topped New Madrid 50-21, Festus 47-24, Notre Dame 54-10 and Parkway North 54-12 despite being open in three smaller weight classes.
Three-time state medalist Kade Willis dominated all four of his contested bouts between 132 and 138 pounds with two technical falls and two first-period falls.
Colten Bess (160) was likewise undefeated on the day, earning three falls plus a forfeit for the Rebels. Troy Harris (220) notched two falls and a favorable 7-3 decision without a loss.
Joshua Tesreau, Shane Patt and Adam Gowen each pinned their lone opponents while being awarded three wins by forfeit.
Central 50, New Madrid 21
106 – Chris Coffer (NM) won by forfeit
113 – Double Open
120 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit
126 – Nate Lawrence (NM) won by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Troquan Mays, 21-4 (3:33)
138 – Joshua Tesreau (C) won by forfeit
145 – Adam Gowen (C) won by forfeit
152 – Jacob Wilcox (NM) fall Garrett McDowell, 1:36
160 – Colten Bess (C) fall Ty Blakey, 1:07
170 – Shane Patt (C) won by forfeit
182 – Hunter Settles (C) won by forfeit
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
220 – Troy Harris (C) dec Jamian Golden, 7-3
285 – Quazavion Jackson (NM) dec Michael Weinhold, 10-5
Central 47, Festus 24
106 – Double Open
113 – Austin Neff (F) won by forfeit
120 – Andrew Nehlik (F) won by forfeit
126 – Double Open
132 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Nick Pruett, 3:11
138 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Blake Sexton, 17-0
145 – Adam Gowen (C) fall Lucas Mercurio, 4:41
152 – Robert Buehre (F) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:31
160 – Colten Bess (C) fall Kyle Kellogg, 1:03
170 – Shane Patt (C) won by forfeit
182 – Hunter Settles (C) Jordan Banks, 3:31
195 – Luke Shaver (F) fall Cody Skaggs, 1:53
220 – Troy Harris (C) fall Christopher Bentrup, 1:30
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Connor Holt, 3:05
Central 54, Notre Dame 10
106 – Double Open
113 – Double Open
120 – Double Open
126 – Luke Gilmore (ND) fall Cole Crocker, 1:00
132 – Joshua Tesreau (C) won by forfeit
138 – Kade Willis (C) fall Gavin Harden, 1:24
145 – Adam Gowen (C) won by forfeit
152 – Garrett McDowell (C) won by forfeit
160 – Colten Bess (C) won by forfeit
170 – Shane Patt (C) fall Grant James, 0:26
182 – Trey Schreckenberg (ND) maj dec Hunter Settles, 16-7
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Conner Wissinger, 1:46
220 – Troy Harris (C) fall Ethan Jackson, 1:24
285 – Michael Weinhold won by forfeit
Central 54, Parkway North 12
106 – Double Open
113 – Double Open
120 – Double Open
126 – Calvin Carothers (PN) fall Cole Crocker, 1:47
132 – Joshua Tesreau won by forfeit
138 – Kade Willis (C) fall Logan Mosier, 0:57
145 – Adam Gowen (C) won by forfeit
152 – Garrett McDowell (C) won by forfeit
160 – Colten Bess (C) fall Daniel Edwards, 2:54
170 – Shane Patt (C) won by forfeit
182 – James Harris (PN) fall Hunter Settles, 0:54
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
220 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) won by forfeit
Neosho Classic
NEOSHO, Mo. – Farmington finished second among eight varsity teams on Saturday as the host squad rolled to a convincing championship at the Neosho Tournament.
Dayton Boyd (113), Drew Felker (138) and Judd Cunningham (182) scored individual titles while Blake Cook (132), Kael Krause (195) and Clayton Barber (285) finished runner-up for the Knights.
Cunningham secured his top spot in a rematch, pinning Cade Grimm of Branson in 55 seconds after losing by fall in earlier round-robin action.
Boyd registered dominant falls through four consecutive rounds, then edged Raymond Hembree of Neosho 4-3 to complete a perfect 5-0 day.
Drew Felker (138) went 4-0 while also receiving a forfeit. He earned an initial fall at the third-period buzzer, and followed with three decisions including 9-2 over Levi Smith of McDonald County.
Cook (132) went 4-1 and with three falls and a 5-1 decision before being pinned by Hayden Crane of Neosho in their bracket showdown.
Krause (195) secured three straight falls and a 9-5 decision before losing to Jacob Fry of Neosho near the midway point of the second period.
Barber (285) backed two falls and a 5-1 win with a 9-0 major. Joshua Beesley of Bentonville West (Ark.) ended his title hopes via fall.
Trace Dunlap (145) and Peyton Simily (22) each finished fourth in their brackets. Nate Schnur (126) placed fifth with a 3-2 record and two falls.
Nixa 46, Farmington 24
NIXA, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team scored four falls during its season debut on Friday night, but Nixa prevailed 46-24 in a dual at home.
Drew Felker (138) pinned Cole Crahan in the second period, and Trace Dunlap (145), Peyton Simily (220) and Nate Schnur (126) prevailed in the third period for the Knights.
Nixa finished a perfect 5-0 in matches that lasted the full six minutes, including a 4-3 decision by Michael Turner (195) over Kael Krause and 3-0 triumph by Zan Fugitt (113) over Dayton Boyd.
Match Results:
106 – Devin Shadden (N) won by forfeit
113 – Zan Fugitt (N) dec Dayton Boyd, 3-0
120 – Peyton Moore (N) fall Zach Dennis, 0:46
126 – Nate Schnur (F) fall Payton Link, 4:42
132 – Deagan Fugitt (N) dec Blake Cook, 6-1
138 – Drew Felker (F) fall Cole Crahan, 3:31
145 – Trace Dunlap (F) fall Connor Swensen, 5:49
152 – Dylan Carter (N) maj dec Brady Cook, 9-1
160 – Alexander Bewley (N) fall Bryce Kathcart, 0:55
170 – Elijah Frazier (N) won by fall, 3:27
182 – Kolyn Eli (N) fall Bryce Buchanan, 3:27
195 – Michael Turner (N) dec Kael Krause, 4-3
220 – Peyton Simily (F) fall Garrett Davidson, 4:31
285 – John Gholson (N) dec Clayton Barber, 7-1
Ste. Genevieve Scramble
STE. GENEVIEVE – Poplar Bluff edged Fulton by a 72-66 margin, and the host squad placed third with 55 points during the Ste. Genevieve boys scramble on Saturday.
Each weight division featured a round-robin style format with six schools entered. Three Dragons were deemed best in their groups.
Gage Gross (106) posted three straight falls, and capped a 4-0 day with a 7-3 decision over Gatlin Taylor of Poplar Bluff.
Dalton McNeal (126) was a perfect 5-0 after obtaining four falls – two in the first period – plus a medical forfeit. Freshman Bryant Schwent (113) pinned both of his opponents.
Ste. Genevieve added runner-up results from Ryan Schmelzle (285), Ethan Ogden (170), Kaleb Myracle (160) and Gavin Gross (132). Myracle notched four falls and Schmelzle added two more.
Levi Wiegand went 2-2 with two falls to place third for the Dragons.
Potosi was represented by six wrestlers. Garrett Valle (170) with three falls and Levi Courtney (185) with two falls each went 3-2 in the event.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Festus Triangular
FESTUS – The Central girls wrestling team shut out Notre Dame 30-0 and lost to Festus 24-18 in a pair of abbreviated duals on Saturday.
Savannah Scheldberg needed only 46 seconds to secure her fall while Hannah Allen, Karlee LaChance, Regan Duncan and Karli McFarland each received wins by forfeit against Notre Dame.
Festus prevailed in the only two contested bouts against the Lady Rebels, as Sarah Gazaway pinned Allen and Lauren Mills did likewise against LaChance.
Ste. Genevieve Scramble
STE. GENEVIEVE – The girls portion of the Ste. Genevieve scramble featured three visiting schools with St. Charles, Fulton and Eureka facing the Dragons.
Paityn Basler faced Cora Skaggs of Eureka three times, and won the rubber match at the 2:48 mark after the competitors traded earlier pins.
Izzy Basler finished 2-1 on the day with two falls, and reigning state medalist Maggie Myracle split her two bouts for Ste. Genevieve.
