Weekend Wrestling: Central goes 4-0; Knights head west

Drew Felker (138) went 4-0 while also receiving a forfeit. He earned an initial fall at the third-period buzzer, and followed with three decisions including 9-2 over Levi Smith of McDonald County.

Cook (132) went 4-1 and with three falls and a 5-1 decision before being pinned by Hayden Crane of Neosho in their bracket showdown.

Krause (195) secured three straight falls and a 9-5 decision before losing to Jacob Fry of Neosho near the midway point of the second period.

Barber (285) backed two falls and a 5-1 win with a 9-0 major. Joshua Beesley of Bentonville West (Ark.) ended his title hopes via fall.

Trace Dunlap (145) and Peyton Simily (22) each finished fourth in their brackets. Nate Schnur (126) placed fifth with a 3-2 record and two falls.

Nixa 46, Farmington 24

NIXA, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team scored four falls during its season debut on Friday night, but Nixa prevailed 46-24 in a dual at home.