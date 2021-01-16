Weekend Wrestling: Cunningham and Krause finish first in brackets

WILLARD, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team celebrated two individual titles, and approached within one takedown during three other finals at the Tiger Pride Battle.

Seniors Judd Cunningham (182) and Kael Krause (170) earned their position atop the medals podium while helping the Knights placed third among nine varsity and seven JV clubs on Saturday.

Helias compiled 189 ½ points to lead a competitive battle in the team race, followed by Bolivar with 172, Farmington with 166 and host Willard with 152.

Cunningham notched three falls while going 5-0 during the one-day tournament, and closed out an 11-5 decision against Jonas Keohane in the medal bout.

Krause preceded Cunningham minutes earlier with a thrilling 6-5 decision against C.J. Stanford, also of Willard, and was likewise 5-0 overall with two falls.

Clayton Barber (285), Dayton Boyd (113) and Blake Cook (132) reached the championship round of their respective brackets for the Knights before barely landing runner-up.