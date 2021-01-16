Weekend Wrestling: Cunningham and Krause finish first in brackets

WILLARD, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team celebrated two individual titles, and approached within one takedown during three other finals at the Tiger Pride Battle.
Seniors Judd Cunningham (182) and Kael Krause (170) earned their position atop the medals podium while helping the Knights placed third among nine varsity and seven JV clubs on Saturday.
Helias compiled 189 ½ points to lead a competitive battle in the team race, followed by Bolivar with 172, Farmington with 166 and host Willard with 152.
Cunningham notched three falls while going 5-0 during the one-day tournament, and closed out an 11-5 decision against Jonas Keohane in the medal bout.
Krause preceded Cunningham minutes earlier with a thrilling 6-5 decision against C.J. Stanford, also of Willard, and was likewise 5-0 overall with two falls.
Clayton Barber (285), Dayton Boyd (113) and Blake Cook (132) reached the championship round of their respective brackets for the Knights before barely landing runner-up.
Seth Hasekamp of Centralia pulled out a 3-2 win over Barber, who rolled through his first four matches with two first-period falls along the way.
Cook was 3-1 on the day with three consecutive falls before suffering a similar 3-2 setback against Jacob Schrimph of Helias.
Boyd pinned his first two opponents, collected a 7-0 shutout in the semifinal round, and was edged 4-2 by Brayden Dubes of Centralia for a 3-1 tourney mark.
Knights junior Drew Felker (138) sustained his first defeat of the season while equaling teammates Trace Dunlap and Peyton Simily with third-place results.
Felker improved to 18-0 on three consecutive falls, but could not solve L.J. Davenport of Grandview in a 9-4 outcome. Felker rebounded for third with a 6-4 decision.
Dunlap (145) punctuated his day with a third fall in just 58 seconds, while Simily (220) won his last bout 8-2 within a four-man division.
Nate Schnur (126) and Brady Cook (152) prevailed in fifth-place matches for Farmington.
Friday Night Take Down
SULLIVAN, Mo. – The Central boys wrestling team completed two of four scheduled duals at the Friday Night Take Down event before departing due to inclement weather.
The Rebels fell to host Sullivan 37-27, but defeated St. James 48-36 while forgoing subsequent battles against both Dexter and Osage. Their Saturday tournament at Owensville was canceled.
Cole Crocker (113), Cody Skaggs (182), Troy Harris (195) and Michael Weinhold (285) each registered falls, and Hunter Settles (170) added a 7-2 decision against Sullivan.
Central thrived with six falls over St. James, courtesy of Colten Bess (152), Austin Carver (220), Settles, Harris, Skaggs and Weinhold.
Riley McEntire (138) picked up a win by disqualification while filling in for injured all-state senior Kade Willis.
Sullivan 37, Central 27
106 – Double Open
113 – Cole Crocker (C) fall John Johnson, 3:59
120 – Dominic Ransom (S) won by forfeit
126 – Dillon Witt (S) won by forfeit
132 – Sam Hect (S) dec Joshua Tesreau, 12-8
138 – Adam Peregoy (S) won by forfeit
145 – Colton Brendel (S) maj dec Dean Parker, 14-3
152 – Ty Shetley (S) fall Colten Bess, 3:22
160 – Ethan Hurt (S) dec Shane Patt, 13-9
170 – Hunter Settles (C) dec Bennett Sherrell, 7-2
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Jordan Rice, 3:05
195 – Troy Harris (C) fall Kane Strehl, 1:00
220 – Kyler Martin (S) dec Austin Carver, 6-2
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Jeremiah Rodriquez, 6:00
Central 48, St. James 36
106 – Mason Saunders (SJ) won by forfeit
113 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit
120 – Frank Parsons (SJ) won by forfeit
126 – Elijah Wilcox (SJ) fall Josh Tesreau, 1:09
132 – Ryan Spurgeon (SJ) won by forfeit
138 – Riley McEntire (C) over Ty Yates, DQ
145 – Cody Wilfond (SJ) fall Dean Parker, 4:41
152 – Colten Bess (C) fall Kaiden Snyder, 3:02
160 – Zachary Achterberg (SJ) fall Shane Patt, 2:46
170 – Hunter Settles (C) fall Ryan Hadley, 3:22
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Lance Ybarra, 0:27
195 – Troy Harris (C) fall Jake Foust, 1:37
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Luca Giacolone, 1:02
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Tyler Skaggs, 2:49
GIRLS WRESTLING
Sheri Lance Duals
FENTON, Mo. – Mikayla Whatley, Brooke Bennett and Heaven Webb went undefeated as individuals for North County during the Sheri Lance Duals tournament on Friday night.
The Lady Raiders finished 2-2 in the pool stage following victories over Pacific 30-6 and Mehlville 24-6, and losses against Eureka 48-22 and host Rockwood Summit 42-18.
Although Parkway South topped North County 30-29 in the fifth-place dual, based on a 5-4 edge in total forfeits, Whatley dominated the only competitive match via 16-1 technical fall.
Whatley (122) pinned each of her three previous opponents during the first period, and improved to 27-2 overall for her senior season.
Bennett (195) secured falls in both of her bouts, and Webb (107) added a pin against Rockwood Summit after scoring a 14-6 major decision in the opening dual with Eureka.
Friday Night Take Down
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Central evenly split four contested matches with Sullivan on Friday night, but dropped the overall dual 42-18 as part of the Friday Night Take Down girls event.
Savannah Scheldberg (127) earned a second-period fall, Regan Duncan (137) prevailed by result of injury default, and Sullivan was open opposite Lady Rebels sophomore Alayna Ray.
Sullivan received 30 points on five forfeited weight classes, while Marina Smith (112) pinned Hannah Allen and Reya Bristow (195) topped Karli McFarland.