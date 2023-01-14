Weekend Wrestling: Dragons earn title with eight finalists

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Jacob Schweigert, Drake Meyer and Owen Drury powered Ste. Genevieve past 26 other boys wrestling teams Saturday to claim the St. Charles Invitational title.

The Dragons ran away with the prize with more than 100 points of separation from the remaining field. Poplar Bluff grabbed second place ahead of Fulton.

Ste. Genevieve produced eight finalists overall. Gage Gross, Evan Winters, Mason Langeneckert, Gabe Williett and Dalton McBride each landed as runners-up.

Meyer (113) continues to impress as a freshman. He posted three straight falls spanning between 56-66 seconds as his overall record improved to 29-1.

Schweigert anchored his team from the heavyweight class by pinning four straight opponents. Drury (132) equaled that achievement, and closed with a victory at the 1:26 mark.

Gross (138) notched three straight wins during his first tournament action of the season before dropping an 8-4 decision to Levi South of St. Charles in the final.

Winters (144), who maintains a 26-3 record this winter, took a similar path with two falls and a 22-7 tech fall before losing 11-5 against Grant VanHorn of Mexico.

Langeneckert (157) nearly gave Ste. Genevieve a fourth bracket winner, but was clipped 3-2 by Elijah Brocksmith of Fulton after pinning three previous foes.

Willett (175) reached his title bout with two first-period falls and a 7-0 semifinal win, and McBride (190) pinned his first three opponents.

Isaiah Basler (126) added a fourth-place result for the Dragons after going 4-2 overall with four falls.

Willard Tournament

WILLARD, Mo. – Presley Johnson collected another tournament title for Farmington on Saturday with a strong surge though the 120-pound division at the Tiger Pride Battle.

Zach Dennis, Aiden Hahn, Ethan Turner and Rowdy Vaugh each finished second in their respective divisions to help the Knights stack up third among 13 teams.

Host school Willard posted a sizable 47 ½-point margin of victory as champion, and Lebanon edged Farmington by two points as runner-up.

Johnson bumped his sophomore season record to 25-2 after starting the competition with three straight falls within the first period.

He reached the final with a 14-4 triumph, and ousted previously unbeaten Spencer Cunningham (21-1) of Mid-Buchanan in a clinching 12-7 decision.

Hahn (106) and Dennis (126) each earned 4-1 records with three falls, while both Turner and Vaugh (215) went 4-1 with two falls.

Trace Dunlap (144), Kyeler Aders (150) and Owen Birkner (165) bolstered the Knights by capturing their respective third-place bouts.

Owensville Tournament

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Austin Hassell finished as runner-up in the 120-pound bracket for Central at the Owensville Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Cole Crocker (138) collected his third victory of the day in a 12-6 decision for third place. Mathew Clark (132) also took third in a round-robin format for the Rebels.

Hassell won his pool with two early falls plus a 16-0 shutout, then posted his fastest win at 19 seconds in the semifinals before being pinned by Easton DeMilia of Blair Oaks.

Garrett McDowell (150) went 3-2 to place third out of six competitors with nine teams in attendance.

Sullivan Takedown

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Cole Crocker won both of his contested bouts by fall and 3-1 decision on Friday night as the Central boys competed in a five-team wrestling scramble at Sullivan.

The Rebels picked up their lone team triumph over Dexter 36-21, while dropping other duals to Sullivan 71-6, St. James 54-30 and Osage 47-27.

Austin Hassell (120) led Central with two falls amid a 2-1 record to equal Garrett McDowell (150), who earned a fall and narrow 7-6 decision.

Mathew Clark (132) and Jacob Voyles (285) each split a pair of matches by fall, and Dakota Bowers (157) went 1-2 with a favorable 4-1 decision against Dexter.

The Rebels were conceded all 30 points from St. James due to five open weight classes. Hassell stopped a potential shutout by host squad Sullivan.

141 Rumble

FENTON, Mo. – Northwest held off Hannibal for top team honors while North County slipped down the standings at the 141 Rumble on Saturday.

The Raiders entered just six wrestlers into the event, and were led by third-place medalist Phillip Walker (190) with two falls and an 8-3 decision among four matches.

Jon Moore (138) pinned four of his five opponents by fall, but settled for fifth place following a defeat in the quarterfinal round.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Sherry Lance Invitational

FENTON, Mo. – For the second time this season, a reigning champion from a bordering state stood between North County wrestling star Brooke Bennett and a tournament crown.

Kendra Johnston of Paducah-Tilghman (Ky.) scored the lone point against Bennett on an escape, and survived two warnings to claim the 190-pound bracket on Friday night at the Sherry Lance Invitational.

Bennett reached the final with consecutive first-period falls and an 8-4 semifinal decision. Teammate Memory Raker (125) posted a 1-2 event record for the Lady Raiders.

Washington outlasted Marquette by 30 points to capture the team title.

Central sent 10 athletes to the tournament, and emerged with individual runners-up Addison Wells (105) and Addisyn Gasaway (135) while Taylor Sharp (115) took fourth.

Wells pinned her first two opponents before falling to Nina Zimmermann of Washington. Gasaway lost to Annelise Obermark of Washington after winning three matches by fall.

St. Charles Tournament

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls placed ninth among 24 schools on Saturday after going 3-0 in third-place matches on Saturday.

Hollyn Zangaro (12), Addison Geiler (125) and Katlynn Lay (130) each bounced back from semifinal losses to post consecutive wins by fall.

Ragan Picou (135) finished fifth with three falls and a 3-2 record for the Dragons.

Holt edged Howell Central by a 214 ½-209 margin for the team championship.