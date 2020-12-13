Weekend Wrestling: Knights go 3-1 in home dual format

FARMINGTON – Six members of the Farmington wrestling lineup went unbeaten Saturday as the Knights defeated three of four visiting schools in a round-robin dual tournament.
Farmington scored victories over Hannibal 45-36, Pacific 45-8 and short-handed Warrenton 66-3 while losing a competitive battle against Carthage 37-30.
Blake Cook (132) and Drew Felker (138) anchored the middle of the roster, each posting two falls and a decision while also receiving a forfeit.
Dayton Boyd (113) carried narrow decisions of 4-3 and 8-6 in his two contested bouts. Kael Krause (195) and Clayton Barber (285) pinned their lone respective opponents while being awarded three forfeits.
Nate Schnur (126) finished 3-1 with a fall and two decisions for the Knights. Judd Cunningham (182) was also 3-1 with a fall and two open opponents to his credit.
Barber secured the lone fall for Farmington while splitting the 14 weight divisions evenly with Carthage.
The Knights improved to 4-4 in duals for the season, and will host Poplar Bluff and Pacific in a triangular meet on Tuesday.
Farmington 45, Hannibal 36
106 – Reign Creech (H) won by forfeit
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Tristen Essig, 4-3
120 – Cody Culp (H) fall Zach Dennis, 1:17
126 – Chad Culp (H) fall Nate Schnur, 2:57
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Peyton Elliot, 2:49
138 – Drew Felker (F) fall Koen Ramage, 1:30
145 – Trace Dunlap (F) won by forfeit
152 – Brady Cook (F) won by forfeit
160 – Gavin Morawitz (H) fall Bryce Buchanan, 0:34
170 – Trevor Wilson (H) fall Bryce Kathcart, 1:18
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Ashton Braden, 0:40
195 – Kael Krause (F) won by forfeit
220 – Brady Zimmerman (H) fall Peyton Simily, 2:30
285 – Clayton Barber (F) won by forfeit
Farmington 45, Pacific 28
106 – Double Open
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) won by forfeit
120 – Ethan Flaherty (P) fall Zach Dennis, 1:03
126 – Nate Schnur (F) fall Malachi Wells-Sidner, 2:48
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Warren Fiedler, 0:57
138 – Drew Felker (F) fall Ian Sizemore, 2:36
145 – Callum Sitek (P) fall Trace Dunlap, 2:30
152 – Colton Thompson (P) maj dec Brady Cook, 10-2
160 – Nick Sater (P) fall Bryce Kathcart, 0:55
170 – Dominic Calvin (P) fall Bryce Buchanan, 3:12
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) won by forfeit
195 – Kael Krause (F) fall Blake McKay, 3:58
220 – Peyton Simily (F) dec Nathaniel Knaff, 5-0
285 – Clayton Barber (F) won by forfeit
Carthage 37, Farmington 30
106 – Joshua Griffith (C) won by forfeit
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Bradyn Tate, 8-6
120 – Carlos Reyes (C) fall Zach Dennis, 1:40
126 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Kip Castor, 9-4
132 – Blake Cook (F) dec Dagan Sappington, 7-6
138 – Drew Felker (F) dec Eli Sneed, 7-4
145 – Dayton King (C) maj dec Trace Dunlap, 12-2
152 – Gabe Lambeth (C) dec Brady Cook, 4-2
160 – Grey Petticrew (C) fall Bryce Kathcart, 2:59
170 – Bryce Buchanan (F) won by forfeit
182 – Luke Gall (C) fall Judd Cunningham, 3:17
195 – Kael Krause (F) won by forfeit
220 – Kanen Vogt (C) fall Peyton Simily, 1:12
285 – Clayton Barber (F) fall Malachi Housh, 1:12
Farmington 66, Warrenton 3
106 – Double Open
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) won by forfeit
120 – Zach Dennis (F) won by forfeit
126 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Anthony Edison, 3-0
132 – Blake Cook (F) won by forfeit
138 – Drew Felker (F) won by forfeit
145 – Trace Dunlap (F) dec Levi Penrod, 6-3
152 – Anthony Lombardo (W) dec Brady Cook, 3-1
160 – Bryce Buchanan (F) won by forfeit
170 – Bryce Kathcart (F) won by forfeit
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) won by forfeit
195 – Kael Krause (F) won by forfeit
220 – Peyton Simily (F) won by forfeit
285 – Clayton Barber (F) won by forfeit
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve junior Ryan Schmelzle pinned all five of his opponents Saturday to claim a championship in the heavyweight division at the Union boys wrestling tournament.
The Dragons finished seventh among 15 teams, picking up third-place results from Bryant Schwent (113) and Dalton McNeal (126) while Levi Wiegand (152) and Kaleb Myracle (160) each took fourth.
Schmelzle registered consecutive falls in 27 and 28 seconds during the preliminary round, and secured his title with a third-period victory over Eli Steffen of Marshfield.
McNeal followed up three falls with a 6-0 decision while going 4-1 overall. Schwent completed in three round-robin bouts, topping Tanner Adamson of Potosi by technical fal.
Wiegand and Myracle each posted two falls during the tournament before dropping major decisions in their final matches.
Marshfield cruised to the team trophy with 284 points compared to runner-up Northwest with 226 ½.
Potosi landed 11th in the team standings. Levi Courtney (182) placed fourth individually, and Aiden Martinez (285) won his fifth-place match by major decision for the Trojans.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve finished eighth and Farmington was 12th among 19 girls wrestling teams participating in the Union Tournament on Friday night.
Maggie Myracle secured a bracket championship for the Dragons while teammates Paityn Basler and Izzy Basler joined her as medalists at the event.
Myracle (195), a two-time state qualifier, tore through her competition with a perfect 5-0 record and five falls, including a pair within the opening 30 seconds.
She pinned Olivia Buckley of Northwest with two seconds left in the second period, then covered Kylie Martin of Marshfield at the 1:09 mark of the title clash.
Izzy Basler went 4-1 for the tournament with four falls, and Paityn Basler ended up 3-2 overall. Both were victorious in third-place matches.
Senior Gillian Cummins collected two falls and won three of her five matches at 117 pounds to lead Farmington, placing second to Allison Meyer of Washington.
Caraline Klump (132) pinned Mahallie Skaggs of Potosi in their seventh-place contest.
Marshfield claimed the team title by a 33-point margin over Branson.
