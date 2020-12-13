Weekend Wrestling: Knights go 3-1 in home dual format

UNION, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve finished eighth and Farmington was 12th among 19 girls wrestling teams participating in the Union Tournament on Friday night.

Maggie Myracle secured a bracket championship for the Dragons while teammates Paityn Basler and Izzy Basler joined her as medalists at the event.

Myracle (195), a two-time state qualifier, tore through her competition with a perfect 5-0 record and five falls, including a pair within the opening 30 seconds.

She pinned Olivia Buckley of Northwest with two seconds left in the second period, then covered Kylie Martin of Marshfield at the 1:09 mark of the title clash.

Izzy Basler went 4-1 for the tournament with four falls, and Paityn Basler ended up 3-2 overall. Both were victorious in third-place matches.

Senior Gillian Cummins collected two falls and won three of her five matches at 117 pounds to lead Farmington, placing second to Allison Meyer of Washington.

Caraline Klump (132) pinned Mahallie Skaggs of Potosi in their seventh-place contest.

Marshfield claimed the team title by a 33-point margin over Branson.

