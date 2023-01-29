Weekend Wrestling: Missey, Raker, Gegg top brackets

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Central girls continued a string of solid tournament results on Friday night after stacking up fourth amid a 22-team field at the Lady Dragons Classic.

But individual honors belonged to Allison Missey of Potosi and Memory Raker of North County, who each captured their respective weight divisions.

Missey headlined a 110-pound group with three entrants by picking up a 14-9 decision and ensuing medical forfeit.

Raker (125) conquered a busier schedule by going 3-0 overall with a first-period fall, 18-3 technical fall and clinching 9-3 decision.

Addisyn Gasaway (135) split two matches to place second, and Hannah Allen (115) finished third for the Lady Rebels following a 3-1 record that included two pins.

Taylor Sharp (120) collected two falls, and equaled Central teammates Allie England (105) and Ally Burrell (170) by taking fourth in their brackets.

North County star Brooke Bennett (190) landed in third spot with a 2-1 record after sustaining a defeat against Caroline Ward (34-1) of Liberty (Wentzville).

Harley Vance (125) of Potosi finished runner-up to Raker after pinning two previous foes. Alexis Missey wrestled twice and likewise placed second with one win and one loss.

Marshfield dominated the team pursuit by 62 points over Sullivan with four division champions. Potosi settled into seventh place with North County 10th.

Seckman Tournament

IMPERIAL, Mo. – With one week left until district tournaments begin, wrestlers at the Seckman girls tournament on Saturday had an opportunity to face competition of similar skill levels.

The advanced ‘A’ category featured three members of the Ste. Genevieve roster plus two from Central and one from Farmington. No team scores were tabulated.

Addison Gieler (125A) placed third while Hollyn Zangaro (120A) and Katlynn Lay (130A) each took fourth with 1-3 records for the Dragons. Ragan Picou was third in the 135B class.

Central was in action for the second straight day. Addisyn Gasaway (135A) placed third after being awarded a medical forfeit, and Hannah Allen (115A) ended up fourth.

Taylor Sharp posted a perfect 3-0 record for the Lady Rebels in the 115B group. She registered a fall, major decision and 7-4 win.

Erine Stricklin (155B) was runner-up with two falls, and Allie England (105 B-C) placed second with three falls amid a 3-1 record. Tessa Mosier (125B) pinned two of four opponents to finish third.

Ella Mitchem was best in the 190C division after going 4-0 with four falls. Ally Burrell (170C) went 3-2 with two falls to place second.

Farmington standout Caraline Klump (145 A-B combined) also registered four straight falls before being pinned in her title match.

Kaylee Smith (120 B-C) took third with two falls and two losses.

BOYS WRESTLING

Bob Georger Classic

DE SOTO, Mo. – Valle Catholic senior wrestler Kaden Gegg captured an individual bracket title at 106 pounds while securing his 30th victory of the season on Saturday.

Gegg pinned Webster Groves opponent Michael Corrigan at 59 seconds in the final, and the Warriors placed sixth out of 21 teams at the Bob Georger Classic

Joseph Flieg (132) nearly joined his teammate atop the podium, but dropped a grueling 9-8 decision to Aidan Kelly of Liberty (Wentzville) after posting an earlier fall and 11-0 major decision.

Connor Clanton (126) won his third-place contest by fall while Wil Kuehn (138), Jayce Bales (165) and Jacob Calbreath (190) each placed fourth for Valle Catholic.

Sullivan edged Liberty by 2 ½ points for the team championship. North County was part of a three-way tie for seventh with Central five spots back.

Mason Lay (215) was the lone finalist for the Raiders. He advanced with two wins by fall before Jeremiah Rodriquez of Sullivan topped him at 2:58.

Brady Duncan (126) wound up fourth with a 2-2 record, and Cooper Dunn (175) won four of his five bouts despite taking fifth for North County.

Austin Hassell (120) finished fourth and Sam Mullins (113) picked up a fifth-place victory for Central.