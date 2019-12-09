NEOSHO, Mo. – Farmington trailed only the host school within a field of 10 varsity teams on Saturday at the Neosho wrestling tournament.
Reigning state champion Austin Wadlow (120) and Kyle Crawford (126) earned individual titles for the runner-up Knights, who finished 5 ½ points ahead of third-place Willard.
Drew Felker (138) and Judd Cunningham (182) reached the finals of their weight divisions, while Smokey Branch (145), Kael Krause (195) and Clayton Barber (285) each finished fourth.
Wadlow began his day with three consecutive falls, posting the last one in 20 seconds. He advanced out of the semifinals with an 11-1 major decision before beating Hayden Crane of Neosho 10-4.
Crawford was likewise dominant in five matches, pinning each of his opponents in the first period. His last three fall occurred in less than a minute.
Felker ended his tournament in a lost fall to Dalton Litzsinger of Hillsboro, but not before winning four straight matches. He picked up a first-period fall and 12-4 major decision along the way.
Cunningham followed up two pins and a major decision by edging Zach McNees of Hillsboro 4-3 in their semifinal clash. He was then defeated by Jeremiah Larson of Neosho at the 2:51 mark.
Barber secured three falls while equaling the 3-2 record of Branch for the tournament.
Patriot Classic
MANCHESTER, Mo. – Potosi placed eighth out of 10 boys teams, and Poplar Bluff easily secured the top trophy by a 59-point margin over tournament host Parkway South on Saturday.
Austyn Edmiston finished runner-up for the Trojans in the 120-pound bracket, earning two wins and three byes before suffered a fall to Braden Stark of Zumwalt East.
David Coroama (126) scored a 7-3 decision in a third-place match after starting strong with a couple of second-period falls.
Keke Ortiz (285) picked up his third fall of the meet while likewise competing for third, and Aidan Boyer was fourth at 138 pounds for Potosi.
Westminster Tournament
TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve ended up near the middle of the pack in eighth place over the weekend at the Westminster Tournament.
Dale Propst delivered the strong podium result for the Dragons, taking second at 195 pounds after riding a first-period fall and 7-3 decision into the final.
Dalton McNeal (120) closed with a 6-0 shutout, and Jacob Dickens (132) likewise finished third with a 12-7 victory for Ste. Genevieve.
Bret Bieser (160) surged from a first-round loss by pinning three straight opponents for fourth place.
GIRLS WRESTLING
John Burroughs Tournament
LADUE, Mo. – Karlee LaChance picked up the first individual title of her sophomore season as Central sent five wrestlers to the John Burroughs Tournament.
Karli McFarland and Alayna Ray finished second in their respective brackets as the Lady Rebels landed sixth among 11 varsity wrestling teams on Saturday.
LaChance, a Class 2 state qualifier last winter, won both of her contested bouts via first-period fall. She topped Josephine Madding of Hillsboro at 1:36 in the 110-pound final.
McFarland (187) registered three falls in five matches, and needed just 38 seconds to prevail against her last opponent in the round-robin format.
Ray competed four times with a 3-1 record, and pinned two opponents in the opening period.
