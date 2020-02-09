{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Wrestling

North County junior Mikayla Whatley holds down Farmington opponent Chloe Wampler during a girls wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Bonne Terre.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve sophomore wrestler Maggie Myracle will carry a perfect record to the upcoming MSHSAA state championships in two weeks.

North County standout Mikayla Whatley is having a junior season to remember, and has likewise earned a favorable postseason position toward a potential run at the state podium.

Myracle (187) and Whatley (115) captured individual District 1 titles on Saturday, each in dominant style by pinning four consecutive opponents.

The gathering at Hillsboro High School welcomed 49 wrestling programs with all school sizes sharing one classification until more institutions join the growing girls sport.

Ste. Genevieve placed third in the team standings behind champion Northwest and runner-up Lafayette as four of its six district entries successfully qualified for Mizzou Arena.

Myracle topped Brooke Bennett of North County to reach the final round, and defeated Josette Partney of Lafayette as the second period expired to establish a 29-0 season mark.

Teammate Kaylee Gross (166) finished second after getting past Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood 2-0 in the semifinals. Unbeaten Jaycee Foeller of De Soto stopped Gross (27-2) for the second time this year.

Genevieve Nickelson (130) prevailed in four of her five tournament matches, and closed with back-to-back falls for a third-place result to bolster the Dragons.

Izzy Basler (125) forfeited her third-place match after posting three falls to clinch her state ticket. The top four in each weight division advanced.

Autumn Basler (120) wrestled five times with three pins over the weekend, but was eliminated along with Alba Castro (110) and Emma Johns (152) – who scored two falls – for Ste. Genevieve.

Whatley, now 24-1 overall, tore through her first three challengers in less than three minutes before pinning Reese Wingbermuehle of Seckman at 5:23 of their championship bout.

North County nearly picked up a second state qualifier, but Bennett (187) concluded her run by injury default against Jaiden Powell of Union after losing the previous match to Myracle.

Central sophomore Karlee LaChance (110) secured her trip to Columbia by gaining a third fall in five bouts during the third period. She placed fourth after dropping a 12-2 major decision.

Savannah Scheldberg (125) and Jasmine Alley (142) each collected one victory for the Lady Rebels before bowing out of their respective brackets.

Chloe Wampler of Farmington and Mahallie Skaggs of Potosi were lone representatives for their schools, and ended their seasons along with Alexis Pace and Taizja Lawless of North County.

District tournaments for boys in four separate classes are scheduled for next weekend. Farmington will host Class 3 while local Class 2 programs head to St. Clair.

