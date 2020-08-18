You have permission to edit this article.
White to wrestle for Indian Hills
Submitted Photo

North County High School graduate Cody White recently signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle and continue his education at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. White qualified for the Class 3 state meet as a junior, and posted a 29-4 record at 113 pounds last winter while claiming individual titles at the Rockwood Summit, Cape Central, Parkway West and Park Hills Central tournaments. Also pictured, from left, are his mother Dena White, brother Allen White, father Darick White and sister Belle White.

