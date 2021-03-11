Willis brings home coveted state wrestling title

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Kade Willis had two full years to ponder what could have been, and encountered more than his share of physical obstacles on his path to making things right.
But after capping a perfect – albeit interrupted – senior season on Thursday evening, the best to ever wear a Central wrestling uniform has achieved his stated goal.
Willis claimed the elusive first state title for himself and the Rebels’ program in his last opportunity at 138 pounds during the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Cable-Dahmer Arena.
As a sophomore, Willis was less than 30 seconds away from going the distance before dropping a heart-wrenching 4-3 decision. Last winter, an injury forced him to forfeit two matches and settle for sixth.
The job was completed this time with a 3-2 decision over Ryan Schepers of Osage as Willis completed his senior campaign with a 31-0 record.
A nagging shoulder ailment kept Willis out of action for a couple of weeks in January, but he recovered to dominate the district and sectional tournaments without a hitch.
He began Thursday’s action needed three more victories, and edged Zach Redwine of Pleasant Hill 5-2 in the quarterfinal round before topping Tyler Murphy of Benton by 12-5 decision.
Willis secured the lone takedown of his final showdown late in the second period, and escaped from a downward position in the third for a 3-1 lead.
A couple of warnings for stalling resulted in a penalty point awarded to Schepers with only five seconds left, and Willis calmly defended from there to spark the awaited celebration.
Willis became a four-time state medalist with a career record of 150-24 that includes 16 of those losses during his freshman season. He will next move on to Maryville University.
Ste. Genevieve boasted a pair of state medalists as both Gage Gross (106) and Dalton McNeal (126) placed fourth in their respective brackets.
Gross reached the semifinal round with an 8-6 sudden victory over Gage Lock of Helias, then dropped a 12-8 decision and third-place technical fall to finish 28-4 overall.
McNeal punctuated a 36-7 season in peculiar numerical fashion, as each of his three matches ended with 4-0 outcomes. He defeated Dalton Coe of Pleasant Hill after earning a first-round bye.
The Dragons began the morning with nine qualifiers, but only five managed to contribute points toward the team standings.
Freshman Bryant Schwent (113) bagged a second-period fall, and Dale Propst (220) picked up a 2-0 decision in consolation bouts. Ryan Schmelzle (285) won his opener 6-1.
Gavin Gross (132), Nathan Selby (138), Levi Wiegand (152) and Ethan Ogden (170) of Ste. Genevieve were eliminated following consecutive setbacks.
Willis was joined at the new state venue in Independence by three Central teammates. Austin Carver (220) and Michael Weinhold (285) were each pinned by their two respective opponents.
Troy Harris (195) secured the advantage of a first-round bye through his sectional title, but was outlasted by Keiren Watkins of Maryville by 16-6 major decision in the quarters.
Harris survived elimination once with a 10-9 decision before a pin ended his strong season at 34-6.
Potosi senior Keki Ortiz (285) capped his final state appearance as a medalist by battling back from a tough opening-round loss via tiebreaker to Bryce Kertz of Kirksville.
Ortiz got past familiar rival Weinhold and Michael Sanner of Helias on consecutive falls, and ended his campaign at 28-6 overall after being pinned by Eben Crain of Reeds Spring.
Pleasant Hill claimed the team championship with 137 points while Monett and Seneca shared runner-up honors with 100. Ste. Genevieve was 14th overall with 44 while Central had 31.
In Class 1 state action on Tuesday, Josh Bieser finished second at 145 pounds to become the first state medalist in Valle Catholic wrestling history.
Bieser posted decisions of 9-4 and 13-6 to reach the semifinals, then booked his spot in the title bout by pinning Jaden Abongo of Brookfield at the 4:50 mark.
Bieser ended his season with a 37-6 mark after Tyler Leonard of Lawson (29-0) notched a first-period fall against him.
Brandon Giesler of Valle also qualified for state at 152 pounds, but was pinned in both contests.