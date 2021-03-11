Willis brings home coveted state wrestling title

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Kade Willis had two full years to ponder what could have been, and encountered more than his share of physical obstacles on his path to making things right.

But after capping a perfect – albeit interrupted – senior season on Thursday evening, the best to ever wear a Central wrestling uniform has achieved his stated goal.

Willis claimed the elusive first state title for himself and the Rebels’ program in his last opportunity at 138 pounds during the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Cable-Dahmer Arena.

As a sophomore, Willis was less than 30 seconds away from going the distance before dropping a heart-wrenching 4-3 decision. Last winter, an injury forced him to forfeit two matches and settle for sixth.

The job was completed this time with a 3-2 decision over Ryan Schepers of Osage as Willis completed his senior campaign with a 31-0 record.

A nagging shoulder ailment kept Willis out of action for a couple of weeks in January, but he recovered to dominate the district and sectional tournaments without a hitch.