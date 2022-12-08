Wrestling: Central, Ste. Gen. boys post dual wins

POTOSI – With the Potosi student body looking on as participants in a school assembly on Wednesday afternoon, the visiting Central boys wrestling team emerged with a 54-20 dual victory.

Hunter Settles (165) secured a dominant fall at 24 seconds, and teammate Michael Bradley (157) used only 32 seconds to win the previous bout.

Samuel Mullins (113), Mathew Clark (132) and Cole Crocker (144) also solidified falls for the Rebels, who battled De Soto about 19 hours earlier.

William Nick (106), Austin Hassell (120), Elijah Kofron (126) and Jace Bohn (190) of Central received wins by forfeit. Both squads were open at the heavyweight slot.

Potosi picked up match victories from Draven Griffin (175) by fall, Landon Sprous (150) by technical fall, Garrett Hale (138) by decision, and Aden Martinez (215) by forfeit.

Match Results:

106 – William Nick (C) won by forfeit

113 – Samuel Mullins (C) fall Levi Dicus, 2:14

120 – Austin Hassell (C) won by forfeit

126 – Elijah Kofron (C) won by forfeit

132 – Mathew Clark (C) fall Braxton Boyer, 1:24

138 – Garrett Hale (P) dec Nycholas White, 11-9

144 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Zarek Knox, 2:46

150 – Landon Sprous (P) tech fall William DeClue, 19-3

157 – Michael Bradley (C) fall Steven Riddell, 0:32

165 – Hunter Settles (C) fall Devin Sandefur, 0:24

175 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Dakota Bowers, 1:11

190 – Jace Bohn (C) won by forfeit

215 – Aden Martinez (P) won by forfeit

285 – Double Open

Ste. Genevieve 74, Festus 6

STE. GENEVIEVE – A dominant home wrestling dual for the Ste. Genevieve boys included eight falls in a final 74-6 margin over Festus on Wednesday night.

Jace Amschler (106), Karter Worley (113), Evan Winters (144), Gavin Amlong (157), Mason Langeneckert (165), Gabe Willett (175), Dalton McBride (190) and Jacob Warren (215) pinned their respective opponents.

Isaiah Basler (132) and Owen Drury (138) added consecutive major decisions while Drake Meyer (120), Bryant Schwent (126) and Jacob Schweigert (285) each received forfeits.

Robert Buehre (150) earned a first-period fall for the lone Festus win.

Match Results:

106 – Jace Amschler (SG) fall Evan Long, 1:21

113 – Karter Worley (SG) fall Nathan Andrews, 2:31

120 – Drake Meyer (SG) won by forfeit

126 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

132 – Isaiah Basler (SG) maj dec Nehemiah Ford, 13-3

138 – Owen Drury (SG) maj dec Thomas Waggoner, 20-8

144 – Evan Winters (SG) fall Alex Nickelson, 2:51

150 – Robert Buehre (F) fall Justin Schwent, 1:43

157 – Gavin Amlong (SG) fall Dawson Tucker, 1:30

165 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) fall Peyton Shaver, 3:44

175 – Gabe Willett (SG) fall Lucas Moreno, 3:17

190 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Dylan Johnson, 0:50

215 – Jacob Warren (SG) fall Jonathan Spink, 4:58

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Potosi 24, Central 24

POTOSI – A tiebreaker based on total number of forfeits gave the Potosi girls a dual triumph over Central on Wednesday after the teams tied at 24-24 through eight qualifying weight classes.

Allison Missey (110), Harley Vance (125) and McKenley Dicus (155) each scored falls, and Alexis Missey (105) picked up a forfeit for the Lady Trojans.

Central featured Taylor Sharp (115), Tessa Mosier (130) and Ella Mitchem (190) winning unopposed. Addisyn Gasaway (140) pinned Mahallie Skaggs in the first period.

Match Results:

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

110 – Allison Missey (P) fall Addison Wells, 1:32

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Harley Vance (P) fall Hannah Allen, 1:06

130 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Mahallie Skaggs, 1:36

155 – McKenley Dicus (P) fall Erine Stricklin, 2:59

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

Ste. Genevieve 42, Festus 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – Katlynn Lay (135) and Alyssa Cook (140) secured back-to-back pins during the first period, and Ste. Genevieve beat Festus 42-24 in a girls wrestling dual on Wednesday.

Hollyn Zangaro (120) provided another fall for the Dragons while Dakotah Medows (125), Ragan Picou (145), Hailey Wheeler (155) and Liliana Hastings (190) were awarded forfeits.

Lauren Mills (130), Lee Ann Dobbs (110) and Addison Cupp (115) highlighted the meet for Festus with first-period victories.

Match Results:

100 – Mya Hairston (F) won by forfeit

110 – Lee Ann Dobbs (F) fall Paityn Basler, 1:50

115 – Addison Cupp (F) fall Linley Wehner, 1:17

120 – Hollyn Zangaro (SG) fall Adlee Roth, 2:39

125 – Dakotah Medows (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Lauren Mills (F) fall Addison Geiler, 1:40

135 – Katlynn Lay (SG) fall Isabella Horn, 0:27

140 – Alyssa Cook (SG) fall Grace Dust, 1:40

145 – Ragan Picou (SG) won by forfeit

155 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit

190 – Liliana Hastings SG) won by forfeit