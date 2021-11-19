Wrestling coach Krause earns HOF honor

Mark Krause shined as a state placer during his high school wrestling days, and made the decision to keep the sport as a permanent fixture in his life.

He went on to have a distinguished career leading the Farmington High School program as head coach for 23 years, highlighted by three consecutive state championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Krause, who compiled a 199-23-3 career record in dual contests with the Knights, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Missouri Chapter during a ceremony on Oct. 24.

Farmington reached the state podium 10 separate times by placing among the top four teams under his tenure, and also obtained 17 district titles with eight SEMO Conference titles.

Krause coached 26 individual state champions, 18 state runners-up and 101 total state medalists. Seven of those individuals received Missouri State Wrestler of the Year Honors.

He previously joined the Missouri Hall of Fame in 2019, and for 15 seasons, also helped coach the Junior Cadet National Team in both Cedar Falls, Iowa and Fargo, N.D.

Among other personal accolades, Krause was named a four-time Missouri State Coach of the Year, National High School Coaches Association Region Coach of the Year in 2002, and district Coach of the Year on 17 occasions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0