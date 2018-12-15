CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Sophomores Jonathon Coroama and Amos Littrell stood atop the awards podium on Saturday for a surging North County wrestling team.
The Raiders placed second among 13 teams at the Chaminade Red Devil Invitational, just 12 ½ points behind champion Parkway West.
Coroama competed in five matches and registered three of his four falls in the second period. He earned a 10-1 major decision over Andrew Nahlik in the 126-pound final.
Littrell (120) pinned Kevin Watkins of Parkway South at the 4:53 mark for his own individual title, picking up four falls and a medical forfeit along the way.
Three more North County athletes reached championship bouts as Chris Singleton (132), Kyle Cresswell (145) and David Coroama (113) each finished second in their divisions.
Singleton and Cresswell each posted three falls. Jordan Borseth took third place at 138 pounds, and Anthony Wilson was fourth at 160 for North County.
Cape Tiger Classic
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Kade Willis posted another individual title to his resume in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon.
The Central sophomore won five matches at 126 pounds, and improved his season record to 15-0 while being voted Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Cape Tiger Classic.
Willis picked up two technical falls without surrendering a takedown, and needed just 17 seconds to get his semifinal win before pinning Grady Livingston of Jackson in the final bout.
Central finished 11th in the team standings while Jackson rolled to the championship.
Harrisonville Tournament
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Three wrestlers placed fourth in their respective weight divisions on Saturday as Ste. Genevieve ended up 10th in the Harrisonville Tournament team standings.
Dalton McNeal (113) registered two falls and a 6-0 quarterfinal decision while going 4-3 during the two-day event. He was pinned in semifinal and third-place matches.
Grant Staffen (138) defeated four straight opponents to progress into the semifinals – notching two falls and a 15-0 technical fall along the way – but yielded a pair of falls from there.
Ty Brown (195) scored four pins in a row for the Dragons before being toppled by unbeaten Brian Boyd of Smithville.
Brentwood Tournament
ST. LOUIS – Trey Huck captured the championship of the 160-pound bracket, and all three participants from Valle Catholic reached the semifinal level at the Brentwood Tournament.
Huck powered the afternoon with four consecutive falls before earning a convincing 8-1 decision over Nathan Butler of Brentwood in the title match.
Peyton Tucker (145) collected four straight wins to likewise wrestle for first place – including three falls –but was pinned by Ibragim Makhmudov of Oakville in the third period.
Josh Bieser (138) took fourth place for the Warriors following an overtime loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.