CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Sophomores Jonathon Coroama and Amos Littrell stood atop the awards podium on Saturday for a surging North County wrestling team.

The Raiders placed second among 13 teams at the Chaminade Red Devil Invitational, just 12 ½ points behind champion Parkway West.

Coroama competed in five matches and registered three of his four falls in the second period. He earned a 10-1 major decision over Andrew Nahlik in the 126-pound final.

Littrell (120) pinned Kevin Watkins of Parkway South at the 4:53 mark for his own individual title, picking up four falls and a medical forfeit along the way.

Three more North County athletes reached championship bouts as Chris Singleton (132), Kyle Cresswell (145) and David Coroama (113) each finished second in their divisions.

Singleton and Cresswell each posted three falls. Jordan Borseth took third place at 138 pounds, and Anthony Wilson was fourth at 160 for North County.

Cape Tiger Classic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Kade Willis posted another individual title to his resume in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon.

The Central sophomore won five matches at 126 pounds, and improved his season record to 15-0 while being voted Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Cape Tiger Classic.

Willis picked up two technical falls without surrendering a takedown, and needed just 17 seconds to get his semifinal win before pinning Grady Livingston of Jackson in the final bout.

Central finished 11th in the team standings while Jackson rolled to the championship.

Harrisonville Tournament

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Three wrestlers placed fourth in their respective weight divisions on Saturday as Ste. Genevieve ended up 10th in the Harrisonville Tournament team standings.

Dalton McNeal (113) registered two falls and a 6-0 quarterfinal decision while going 4-3 during the two-day event. He was pinned in semifinal and third-place matches.

Grant Staffen (138) defeated four straight opponents to progress into the semifinals – notching two falls and a 15-0 technical fall along the way – but yielded a pair of falls from there.

Ty Brown (195) scored four pins in a row for the Dragons before being toppled by unbeaten Brian Boyd of Smithville.

Brentwood Tournament

ST. LOUIS – Trey Huck captured the championship of the 160-pound bracket, and all three participants from Valle Catholic reached the semifinal level at the Brentwood Tournament.

Huck powered the afternoon with four consecutive falls before earning a convincing 8-1 decision over Nathan Butler of Brentwood in the title match.

Peyton Tucker (145) collected four straight wins to likewise wrestle for first place – including three falls –but was pinned by Ibragim Makhmudov of Oakville in the third period.

Josh Bieser (138) took fourth place for the Warriors following an overtime loss.

