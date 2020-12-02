Wrestling: Dragons, Rebels clash in opener

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ethan Ogden (170), Levi Wiegand (152) and Bryant Schwent (120) earned first-period falls to lead the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team past Central 48-25 on Tuesday night.

Justin Schwent (145) and Schmelzle (285) also pinned their respective opponents while Elijah Holifield (182), Dalton McNeal (126) and Gage Gross (106) won by forfeit for the Dragons.

Recent Division II Maryville signee Kade Willis (132) opened his senior season for Central with another convincing tech fall by an 18-2 count.

Troy Harris (220) registered the fastest fall of the night, and Joshua Tesreau (138) completed within three minutes for the Rebels.

Cody Skaggs (195) rolled to a 17-2 technical fall, Colten Bess (160) notched a strong 13-6 decision.

Match Results:

106 – Gage Gross (SG) won by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) fall Cole Crocker, 1:55

126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) won by forfeit