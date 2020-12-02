Wrestling: Dragons, Rebels clash in opener

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ethan Ogden (170), Levi Wiegand (152) and Bryant Schwent (120) earned first-period falls to lead the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team past Central 48-25 on Tuesday night.
Justin Schwent (145) and Schmelzle (285) also pinned their respective opponents while Elijah Holifield (182), Dalton McNeal (126) and Gage Gross (106) won by forfeit for the Dragons.
Recent Division II Maryville signee Kade Willis (132) opened his senior season for Central with another convincing tech fall by an 18-2 count.
Troy Harris (220) registered the fastest fall of the night, and Joshua Tesreau (138) completed within three minutes for the Rebels.
Cody Skaggs (195) rolled to a 17-2 technical fall, Colten Bess (160) notched a strong 13-6 decision.
Match Results:
106 – Gage Gross (SG) won by forfeit
113 – Double Open
120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) fall Cole Crocker, 1:55
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) won by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Gavin Gross, 18-2
138 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Nicholas Wirick, 2:57
145 – Justin Schwent (SG) fall Adam Gowen, 2:48
152 – Levi Wiegand (SG) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:39
160 – Colten Bess (C) dec Kaleb Myracle, 13-6
170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Garrett Rigdon, 0:35
182 – Elijah Holifield (SG) won by forfeit
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) tech fall Damien Wheeler, 17-2
220 – Troy Harris (C) fall Nathan Johnson, 0:22
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Michael Weinhold, 4:37
New Madrid 39, Valle Catholic 24
NEW MADRID, Mo. – Kaden Gegg scored the lone fall for Valle Catholic in seven contested bouts at 106 pounds during its wrestling season debut on Tuesday.
Nate Lawrence, Christian Williams, Ty Blakey, Jamian Golden and Quazavion Jackson each earned pins while propelling New Madrid County Central to a 39-24 dual victory.
Joseph Flieg (120), Tim Okenfuss (182) and Noah Elbert (195) received forfeit wins for the Warriors.
Josh Bieser (170) was edged by Jacob Wilcox 7-6 in the only match to last the full six minutes of regulation.
Match Results:
106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Chris Coffer, 0:23
113 – Double Open
120 – Joseph Flieg (VC) won by forfeit
126 – Nate Lawrence (NM) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 1:10
132 – Troquan Mays (NM) won by forfeit
138 – Double Open
145 – Double Open
152 – Christian Williams (NM) fall Tucker Bertrand, 3:21
160 – Ty Blakey (NM) fall Brandon Giesler, 1:30
170 – Jacob Wilcox (NM) dec Josh Bieser, 7-6
182 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) won by forfeit
195 – Noah Elbert (VC) won by forfeit
220 – Jamian Golden (NM) fall Jackson Fowler, 1:47
285 – Quazavion Jackson (NM) fall Jacob Calbreath, 1:37
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central 18, Ste. Genevieve 18
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central and Ste. Genevieve girls split six matches evenly for an 18-18 tie after all tiebreaking criteria were exhausted.
Central collected two first-period falls from Karlee LaChance (127) and Hannah Allen (117) plus a forfeit awarded to Regan Duncan (137)
Maggie Myracle (195) and Isabel Basler (132) each finished their contests within the first minute, and Paityn Basler (112) received a forfeit for Ste. Genevieve.
Both teams were open in eight separate weight divisions.
Match Results:
112 – Paityn Basler (SG) won by forfeit
117 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Brynna Wehner, 1:59
127 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Dakotah Medows, 0:39
132 – Isabel Basler (SG) fall Savannah Scheldberg, 0:48
137 – Regan Duncan (C) win by forfeit
195 – Maggie Myracle (SG) fall Karli McFarland, 0:47
