Wrestling: Farmington seniors lead victory over Ste. Gen.

FARMINGTON – Seniors Dayton Boyd, Blake Cook and Drew Felker prevailed in the final home matches for the Farmington boys wrestling team on Tuesday night.

Zach Dennis and Kyler Aders provided key falls, and the Knights topped Ste. Genevieve 51-24 while also receiving forfeits in three weight classes.

Boyd (113) pinned Bryant Schwent in the second period, and Felker (160) scored an 8-3 decision against Levi Wiegand as Farmington closed the regular season.

Cook (138) secured the decisive overtime takedown for a 6-4 sudden victory over Gavin Gross in a marquee clash of state tournament qualifiers.

Taylor Ogden (220) edged Elijah Holifield 2-1, and Ethan Turner (170) rolled to a 14-4 major decision over Zachary Flieg to bolster the Knights.

Evan Winters (145), Ethan Ogden (182), Dalton McBride (195) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) produced falls for Ste. Genevieve.

Match Results:

106 – Trenton Mattingly (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Bryant Schwent, 3:21

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) won by forfeit

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) fall Isaiah Basler, 5:55

132 – Jace Amsden (FA) won by forfeit

138 – Blake Cook (FA) SV-1 Gavin Gross, 6-4

145 – Evan Winters (SG) fall Nate Schnur, 3:54

152 – Kyler Aders (FA) fall Justin Schwent, 3:12

160 – Drew Felker (FA) dec Levi Wiegand, 8-3

170 – Ethan Turner (FA) maj dec Zachary Flieg, 14-4

182 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall William Rodgers, 1:13

195 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 1:23

220 – Taylor Ogden (FA) dec Elijah Holifield, 2-1

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Peyton Simily, 5:42

Central Triangular

PARK HILLS – Austin Hassell earned a second-period fall and 8-5 decision in two contests as the Central boys hosted a tri-match on Tuesday evening.

Windsor edged the Rebels 39-33, and Hillsboro posted a dominant 70-9 outcome.

Damian Smith pinned Nathan Wecker in 56 seconds at 220 pounds, and Garrett McDowell scored a 7-2 decision for Central against Windsor.

Windsor 39, Central 33

106 – Samuel Mullins (C) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Ian Pauley, 2:28

126 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit

132 – Joe Hirst (W) fall Adam Gowen, 2:43

138 – Nicholas Baer (W) fall Joshua Tesreau, 2:47

145 – Hayden Barker (W) won by forfeit

152 – Garrett McDowell (C) dec Danny Dell, 7-2

160 – Hunter Settles (C) won by forfeit

170 – Ahmed El Hawari (W) dec Colton Bess, 4-1

182 – Jayden Broderick (W) won by forfeit

195 – Nick Jansen (W) won by forfeit

220 – Damian Smith (C) fall Nathan Wecker, 0:56

285 – Clay Scott (W) won by forfeit

Hillsboro 70, Central 9

106 – Jack Gaertner (H) fall Samuel Mullins, 0:47

113 – Jordan Penick (H) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Hassell (C) dec C.J. Bauer, 8-5

126 – Jackson Tucker (H) fall Cole Crocker, 0:58

132 – Aidan Black (H) fall Adam Gowen, 2:48

138 – Nate Bennett (H) fall Joshua Tesreau, 0:51

145 – Sam Richardson (H) won by forfeit

152 – Evan Morris (H) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:20

160 – Eddie Hines (H) maj dec Hunter Settles, 13-0

170 – Colton Bess (C) won by forfeit

182 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) won by forfeit

195 – Aidan Petit (H) won by forfeit

220 – Wyatt Yaeger (H) fall Damian Smith, 4:41

285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Triangular

PARK HILLS – The Central girls completed a tri-match sweep on Tuesday night with victories of 30-24 over Hillsboro and 24-9 over Windsor.

The Lady Rebels received three match wins by forfeit while Karlee LaChance (120) and Chloe Yount (100) registered first-period falls against Hillsboro.

Joslyn Rincon (110) and Hannah Allen (115) pinned their respective Windsor opponents.

Central 30, Hillsboro 24

100 – Chloe Yount (C) fall Maddie Gaston, 0:21

105 – Madison Young (C) won by forfeit

110 – Joslyn Rincon (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Abby Sona, 1:38

130 – Ella Bingman (H) won by forfeit

135 – Riley Thomas (H) won by forfeit

149 – Emma Pitts (H) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 1:56

159 – Alleigh Culley (H) won by forfeit

Central 24, Windsor 9

100 – Chloe Young (C) won by forfeit

110 – Joslyn Rincon (C) fall Delaney Rapp, 1:24

115 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Raquel Alcazar, 1:02

120 – Karlee LaChance (C) won by forfeit

149 – Kenette Way (W) dec Addisyn Gasaway, 11-7

174 – Maya Hutchinson (W) won by forfeit

Ste. Genevieve 36, Farmington 16

FARMINGTON – Marry Harness and Lilly Brockland of Farmington won the only contested matches of a girls dual against Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday night.

But the visiting Dragons officially prevailed 36-16 as Paityn Basler, Zoe Cook, Hollyn Zangaro, Izzy Basler, Katlyn Lay and Jayci Beckermann were each awarded forfeits.

Harness (135) pinned Hailey Wheeler in the second period, and Brockland (159) outlasted Kate Mesplay for an eventful 19-11 major decision.

Match Results:

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) won by forfeit

115 – Zoe Cook (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Hollyn Zangaro (SG) won by forfeit

125 – Izzy Basler (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Katlyn Lay (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Marry Harness (FA) fall Hailey Wheeler, 2:49

141 – Marrisa Wallace (FA) won by forfeit

159 – Lilly Brockland (FA) maj dec Kate Mesplay, 19-11

235 – Jayci Beckermann (SG) won by forfeit

