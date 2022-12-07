Wrestling: Farmington wins twice; Central, NC girls prevail

FARMINGTON – Aiden Hahn, Presley Johnson, and Rowdy Vaugh pinned their two opponents as the Farmington boys swept a wrestling tri-match on Tuesday night.

The Knights claimed victory at 11 different weight classes to beat Poplar Bluff 60-18, and added a convincing 49-22 result against Washington.

Zeke Moreland, Zach Dennis, Nate Schnur and Logan Earhart also posted falls against Poplar Bluff, while Kyeler Aders, Ethan Turner and Owen Birkner earned major decisions.

Moreland and Schnur registered consecutive technical falls in the Washington dual. William Rodgers went the distance for a 6-4 decision.

The Knights were further helped by falls from Trace Dunlap, Aders, Vaugh and Birkner.

Farmington 60, Poplar Bluff 18

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Trey Huskey, 1:44

113 – Oakley Johns (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Branson Crum, 0:41

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) fall Caden Hambrick, 1:47

132 – Zeke Moreland (FA) fall Garrett Dearborn, 3:40

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) fall Grant Reynolds, 1:32

144 – Kyeler Aders (FA) maj dec Dace Wisdom, 13-2

150 – Lucas Robertson (PB) fall Trace Dunlap, 5:00

157 – Ethan Turner (FA) maj dec Kayden Walker 15-2

165 – Owen Birkner (FA) maj dec Jack Ernest, 12-3

175 – Logan Hite (PB) fall William Rodgers, 1:42

190 – Daine Dugas (PB) won by forfeit

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Hudson Matthews, 4:46

285 – Logan Earhart (FA) fall Taylor Jackson, 3:00

Farmington 49, Washington 22

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Aiden Reagan, 0:37

113 – Parker Kelpe (W) maj dec Oakley Johns, 9-1

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Couper Deckard, 1:22

126 – Devon Deckelman (W) dec Zach Dennis, 3-1

132 – Zeke Moreland (FA) tech fall Will Kelpe, 21-6 (5:49)

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) tech fall Tristen Koehmstedt, 20-3 (4:00)

144 – Kyeler Aders (FA) fall Alec Pecka, 2:32

150 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Jackson Thornton, 1:43

157 – Casey Olszowka (W) dec Ethan Turner, 7-0

165 – Owen Birkner (FA) fall Danny Williams, 1:17

175 – William Rodgers (FA) dec Nolan Hendrix, 6-4

190 – Tanner Schwoeppe (W) won by forfeit

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Tyrese Thurmon, 1:35

285 – Mac Ruoff (W) fall Logan Earhart, 2:58

De Soto 46, North County 33

BONNE TERRE – De Soto produced five falls and picked up two forfeits Tuesday night to secure a 46-33 victory over North County on a neutral mat at Central High School.

Cooper Dunn, Levi Trautwein and Cole Triplett completed first-period falls in the win column for North County. Dylan Visnovske batted for a 1-0 decision.

Ethan Harmon and Wyatt Estes of the Raiders were unopposed

Match Results:

106 – Haydn Hodge (D) won by forfeit

113 – Brenton Drummond (D) won by forfeit

120 – Levi Trautwein (NC) fall Gunner Olson, 1:34

126 – Thomas Bradley (D) fall Brady Duncan, 0:21

132 – Dylan Visnovske (NC) dec Braxton Drummond, 1-0

138 – Trenton Hunter (D) maj dec Jon Moore, 11-0

144 – Drake Peeler (D) fall Kolton Boylan, 1:52

150 – Hunter Adams (D) fall Jacob Rickus, 0:36

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) fall Ryder Moyes, 0:40

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Damon Khoury, 1:29

175 – Ethan Harmon (NC) won by forfeit

190 – Wyatt Estes (NC) won by forfeit

215 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Mason Lay, 2:15

285 – Isaac Foeller (D) fall Charles Benscoter, 0:40

De Soto 51, Central 30

PARK HILLS – De Soto grabbed a second dual triumph as early pins by Braxton Drummond and Damon Khoury powered an overall 51-30 outcome against Central.

Central claimed two contested bouts on falls from William Nick and Michael Bradley.

Austin Hassell, Jace Bohn and Dakota Bowers added six points each for the Rebels on forfeits.

Match Results:

106 – William Nick (C) fall Haydn Hodge, 1:31

113 – Brenton Drummond (D) fall Samuel Mullins, 5:08

120 – Austin Hassell (C) won by forfeit

126 – Thomas Bradley (D) fall Elijah Kofton, 2:41

132 – Braxton Drummond (D) fall Scott Sikes, 0:39

138 – Trenton Hunter (D) dec Cole Crocker, 6-5

144 – Drake Peeler (D) won by forfeit

150 – Hunter Adams (D) fall William DeClue, 3:25

157 – Michael Bradley (C) fall Ryder Moyes, 2:27

165 – Damon Khoury (D) fall Hunter Settles, 1:35

175 – Dakota Bowers (C) won by forfeit

190 – Jace Bohn (C) won by forfeit

215 – Asa Foeller (D) won by forfeit

285 – Isaac Foeller (D) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central 36, De Soto 0

PARK HILLS – Central outnumbered De Soto 6-2 in available wresters during a quick girls dual, and notched a 36-0 shutout on Tuesday night.

Hannah Allen won in 54 seconds, and Addisyn Gasaway also sealed her victory by first-period fall.

Taylor Sharp, Hannah Allen, Tessa Mosier and Erine Stricklin of the Lady Rebels were awarded forfeits.

Match Results:

115 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Samantha O’Hara, 0:54

130 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

145 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Paytan Rulo, 1:18

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

North County 36, De Soto 0

PARK HILLS – The North County girls blanked De Soto 36-0 on Tuesday after capturing both contested matches at Central High School.

Memory Raker secured her fall in 30 seconds, and Jayden Pendelton did likewise at 34 seconds for the Lady Raiders.

Alice Littrell, Kayla Miller, Addi Goggin and Brooke Bennett won without facing opponents.

Match Results:

100 – Alice LIttrell (NC) won by forfeit

105 – Kayla Miller (NC) won by forfeit

130 – Memory Raker (NC) fall Samantha O’Hara, 0:30

135 – Addi Goggin (NC) won by forfeit

140 – Jayden Pendleton (NC) fall Paytan Rulo, 0:34

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit

Farmington Triangular

FARMINGTON – Marrisa Wallace produced the lone fall for Farmington during a 72-6 defeat against Washington on Tuesday night.

The Knights salvaged a split in their home tri-match by edging Poplar Bluff 24-18 behind first-period pins by Caraline Klump and Wallace.

Poplar Bluff forfeited weight classes to Olivia Corcoran and Kaylee Smith.

Farmington 24, Poplar Bluff 18

110 – Kayleigh Dazey (PB) fall Ashlyn Robinson, 0:30

115 – Olivia Corcoran (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Kaylee Smith (FA) won by forfeit

130 – Morgan Cisne (PB) won by forfeit

140 – Marrisa Wallace (FA) Madison Hayman, 1:44

155 – Caraline Klump (FA) fall Kylee Hayman, 1:48

170 – Zoe Freeman (PB) won by forfeit

Washington 72, Farmington 6

100 – Lindsey Mueller (W) won by forfeit

105 – Nina Zimmermann (W) won by forfeit

110 – Keira Soos (W) fall Ashlyn Robinson, 1:11

115 – Julia Donnelly (W) fall Olivia Corcoran, 0:47

120 – Ava Griffey (W) fall Kaylee Smith, 0:39

125 – Kendra Bliss (W) won by forfeit

130 – Stella Secor (W) won by forfeit

135 – Annelise Obermark (W) won by forfeit

140 – Marrisa Wallace (FA) fall Brianna James, 2:51

145 – Kristin Sprung (W) won by forfeit

155 – Maggie Ortmann (W) fall Caraline Klump, 1:25

170 – Double Forfeit

190 – C.J. Trevino (W) won by forfeit

235 – Paytin Welsh (W) won by forfeit