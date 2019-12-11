FARMINGTON – Five members of the Farmington varsity wrestling roster prevailed in multiple bouts during a home tri-match on Tuesday night.
Kyle Crawford (126), Blake Cook (132) and Royce Harris (170) secured two fall each as the Knights outlasted Washington 47-30 and Hillsboro 42-33.
Judd Cunningham (195) posted a 15-0 major decision and 7-2 victory. Dayton Boyd (113) needed just 10 seconds to earn a fall, and added a 6-1 decision.
Kael Krause (182) pinned an opponent early in the third period, and also received a forfeit. Luke Houston (160) delivered a pin for Farmington in his lone contest.
Farmington 47, Washington 30
106 – Devon Deckelman (W) dec Nate Schnur, 8-6 SV
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Calvin Kelpe, 0:10
120 – Will Kelpe (W) win by forfeit
126 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Ben Griffin, 3:12
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall James Johnson, 4:56
138 – Drew Felker (F) fall Tommy Boehlein, 2:44
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Garrett Poole, 0:33
152 – Louis Obermark (W) dec Colby Vinson, 10-4
160 – Nate Busch (W) win by forfeit
170 – Royce Harrris (F) fall Ethan Soete, 0:33
182 – Kael Krause (F) win by forfeit
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) tech fall Jose Avitia, 15-0
220 – Chris Griesenauer (W) fall Peyton Simily, 0:44
285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) fall Clayton Barber, 5:32
Farmington 42, Hillsboro 33
106 – Gavin Alexander (H) fall Nate Schnitzel, 3:24
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Blake Jackson, 6-1
120 – Aidan Haggard (H) win by forfeit
126 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Evan Morris, 1:30
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall James Short, 5:05
138 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Drew Felker, 0:33
145 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Smokey Branch, 4:11
152 – Colby Vinson (F) fall Kaden Brown, 1:19
160 – Luke Houston (F) fall Ethan Prashun, 2:30
170 – Royce Harris (F) fall Nicholas Green, 1:23
182 – Kael Krause (F) fall John Bennett III, 4:03
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) dec Zach McNees, 7-2
220 – Greg Sanders (H) fall Peyton Simily, 3:15
285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) dec Clayton Barber, 3-0
Central Double Dual
PARK HILLS – De Soto used multiple victories in the five largest weight classes on Tuesday night to sweep a double dual against Central 38-36 and North County 42-36.
Central picked up falls from Austin Hassell (113), Kobe Bolin (126), Kade Willis (132) and Blake Bolin (160). Dean Parker and Garrett Rigdon received forfeits.
Cody White (113), Chris Singleton (126) and Amos Littrell (132) pinned their respective opponents for North County. Jonathan Coroama, Jordan Borseth and Aaron Huff each won by forfeit.
De Soto 38, Central 36
106 – Payton DeClue (D) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Cody Dierks, 3:17
120 – Double Forfeit
126 – Kobe Bolin (C) fall Grant Hearst, 3:09
132 – Kade Willis (C) fall Ryder Moyes, 1:30
138 – Dean Parker (C) win by forfeit
145 – Garrett Rigdon (C) win by forfeit
152 – Connor Zimmermann (D) fall Hunter Settles, 2:28
160 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Luke Bradley, 2:35
170 – Kameren Brooks (D) maj dec William Mayberry, 15-7
182 – Chase Greenlee (D) fall Cody Skaggs, 1:15
195 – Steven Hewitt (D) maj dec Troy Harris, 15-2
220 – Hunter Lebel (D) win by forfeit
285 – Landon Porter (D) win by forfeit
De Soto 42, North County 36
106 – Payton DeClue (D) win by forfeit
113 – Cody White (NC) fall Cody Dierks, 1:25
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Grant Hearst, 1:56
132 – Amos Littrell (NC) fall Ryder Moyes, 3:14
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) win by forfeit
145 – Aaron Huff (NC) win by forfeit
152 – Connor Zimmermann (D) dec Kyle Cresswell, 8-3
160 – Luke Bradley (D) fall Austin Halter, 2:58
170 – Kameren Brooks (D) dec Anthony Wilson, 14-8
182 – Chase Greenlee (D) fall Austin DeClue, 3:38
195 – Steven Hewitt (D) win by forfeit
220 – Hunter Lebel (D) fall Mason Lay, 3:36
285 – Landon Porter (D) win by forfeit
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central Triangular
PARK HILLS – North County edged Central 24-22 during a girls wrestling tri-match while both squads lost against a deeper De Soto roster.
The Lady Raiders picked up three forfeits, and Brooke Bennett earned a key fall against the Lady Rebels, who were boosted by a pin from Alayna Ray and major decision by Savannah Scheldberg.
De Soto topped North County 36-15 and Central 30-9.
Cheyenne Dickens prevailed 11-7 in an overtime tiebreaker for the Lady Raiders with a takedown and near fall.
Ray notched one of her two pins of the night, and Karlee LaChance scored a 9-2 decision for Central against De Soto.
North County 24, Central 22
103 – Alexis Pace (NC) win by forfeit
110 – Karlee LaClance (C) win by forfeit
120 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) win by forfeit
130 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) maj dec Taizja Lawless, 11-2
152 – Jasmine Alley (C) win by forfeit
166 – Cheyenne Dickens (NC) win by forfeit
187 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Karli McFarland, 2:21
235 – Alayna Ray (C) fall Kelly Lawson, 1:24
De Soto 36, North County 15
103 – Alexis Pace (NC) win by forfeit
115 – Isabella Hartwell (D) win by forfeit
120 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) win by forfeit
130 – Hunter Bullock (D) fall Taizja Lawless, 4:33
142 – Julianna Hunt (D) win by forfeit
152 – Riley Coleman (D) win by forfeit
166 – Cheyenne Dickens (NC) dec Lily Kirk, 11-7
187 – Jaycee Foeller (D) fall Brooke Bennett, 1:49
235 – Hannah Eberhardt (D) fall Kelly Lawson, 1:34
De Soto 30, Central 9
115 – Karlee LaChance (C) dec Isabella Hartwell, 9-2
130 – Hunter Bullock (D) fall Savannah Scheldberg, 0:50
142 – Julianna Hunt (D) win by forfeit
152 – Riley Coleman (D) fall Jasmine Alley, 3:00
166 – Lily Kirk (D) win by forfeit
187 – Jaycee Foeller (D) fall Karli McFarland, 1:20
235 – Alayna Ray (C) fall Hannah Eberhardt, 3:12
