NEOSHO, Mo. – Austin Wadlow and Dalton Berg went undefeated in their weight classes on Saturday to help the Farmington wrestling team place third among 15 teams at the Neosho Tournament.
Four other Knights completed in third-place matches with Kyle Crawford, Dayton Boyd and Chase Berg prevailing. Neosho claimed the team title by a large 74 ½-point margin over Willard.
Wadlow (113) posted two falls and two decisions on the day, including a 5-3 victory over Michael Finley of Willard in the final round.
Dalton Berg (220) emerged from tight battles to stand atop his division. A 3-2 triumph against Keegan Bradley of Belton was on the path to the 2-0 championship win over Neosho’s Zane Persinger.
Boyd pinned three opponents in five contests, and added a 4-3 decision over Hunter Hoffman of Rolla to earn third place at 106 pounds.
Crawford (120) likewise finished 4-1 for the tournament, and closed with his third first-period fall while collecting an earlier 15-7 major decision.
Chase Berg (285) bounced back with three consecutive wins by fall after dropping a major decision in his opening bout of the morning.
Andrew Lappe (138) sustained narrow defeats of 8-7 and 7-4, but pinned three foes while taking fourth place for Farmington.
Westminster Tournament
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve finished sixth out of 14 varsity wrestling clubs, and saw two team members reach the finals of their respective weight classes.
Senior Grant Staffen nearly capped a steady comeback with top honors at 138 pounds, but narrowly fell 9-8 to champion Noah Patton of Pacific. Staffen won five consecutive bouts after losing his first two.
Gavin Gross made an impact at 106 pounds by also placing second. He was pinned twice on the day by Colton King of DeSmet, but beat four other opponents by fall in between.
Jacob Dickens (132) won six of his eight bouts, including three falls, and picked up third place with a 11-7 decision. Ste. Genevieve teammate Dalton McNeal (113) notched a fall in his third-place contest.
Noah Ogden (152), Ty Brown (195) and Clayton Vaughn (285) each finished fourth for the Dragons.
Farmington 40, Nixa 32
NIXA, Mo. – Judd Cunningham (195), Dalton Berg (220) and Chase Berg (285) scored three consecutive falls on Friday night to help Farmington rally past Nixa 40-32 on the wrestling mat.
Kyle Crawford (120), Drew Felker (132) and Smokey Branch (145) also pinned their respective opponents in less than three minutes for the Knights.
Robbie Simmons (126) added a 14-4 major decision. Farmington was open in the 138 and 160 divisions.
Match Results:
106 – Peyton Moore (N) def. Dayton Boyd, 9-1
113 – Deagan Fugitt (N) def. Austin Wadlow, 9-8
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Cole Crahan, 2:40
126 – Robbie Simmons (F) maj dec Dylan Webster, 14-4
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Connor Swensen, 1:49
138 – Sam Wallace (N) win by forfeit
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Ethan Shepherd, 2:32
152 – Kolyn Eli (N) fall Colby Vinson, 5:05
160 – Joe Simmons (N) win by forfeit
170 – Logan Lewis (N) dec Kael Krause, 6-1
182 – Marek Davis (N) maj dec Rothman Harris, 15-4
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall DeSean Downs, 2:36
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall John Gholson, 1:54
285 – Chase Berg (F) fall Taylor Cheek, 1:38
