FENTON, Mo. – Amos Littrell and Cody White stood atop their respective weight brackets on Saturday as North County participated among 14 wrestling teams at the Route 141 Rumble.
Jordan Borseth and Jonathon Coroama nearly joined them as individual champions, but settled for second place following narrow defeats in title bouts.
Littrell (132) edged Allen Ho of St. Mary’s 9-8 in his third and final match of the day, helping the Raiders wind up seventh in the overall team standings.
White beat his only two foes within a thinner field at 113 pounds. He posted a 20-5 technical fall after winning the semifinal by 14-6 major decision, and improved to 20-1 this season.
Borseth (138) was stopped 4-2 in overtime by Colton Thompson of Pacific after reaching the final round via forfeit, fall and major decision for the Raiders.
Coroama (120) sustained a 5-4 loss to JoJo Comacho of Northwest after scoring two earlier pins.
Northwest separated from nearest challenger De Soto by 80 points for the team crown.
Tiger Pride Battle
WILLARD, Mo. – Judd Cunningham captured the lone title for Farmington in thrilling fashion during a tournament at Willard High School on Saturday.
The Knights landed third among eight teams behind the host squad and Bentonville (Ark.), and had three wrestlers earn top-three results.
Cunningham (182) improved to 24-7 this season with a narrow 3-2 decision over Pete Herrera of Buffalo after pinning each of his five previous opponents.
Austin Wadlow (120) was on the losing end of a 3-2 resolution against Jack Lage of Helias in a title bout after needing only 16 seconds to advance past the semifinal round.
Kael Kruase (170) had the other runner-up effort for Farmington. He progressed forward with two falls and a major decision before Blake Daher of Buffalo prevailed by pin.
Six different Knights followed similar paths in the tournament, securing third-place matches by fall after opening with back-to-back falls head of consecutive losses.
In bracket finals, Royce Harris (195) and Kyle Crawford (126) completed business in first periods. Colby Vinson (152), Smokey Branch (145), Drew Felker (138) and Blake Cook (132) also pinned their final foes.
Dayton Boyd (113) grabbed third place with a 9-2 decision, while Peyton Simily (220) finished fourth.
Keki Ortiz (285) notched his third fall of the event in a third-place bout, and bumped his season record to 20-4 for Potosi. Levi Courtney (160) took fourth place in his bracket.
Branson Invitational
BRANSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve ended up 14th out of 16 varsity boys wrestling squads at the stacked Branson Invitational on Saturday.
Gavin Gross (113) delivered the best individual rank for the Dragons by taking fourth in his division. He began with two falls, and was blanked 5-0 by Hunter Hoffman of Rolla in the third-place bout.
Dalton McNeal (126) claimed three of his first four contests by fall, and salvaged fifth place through a 15-0 technical fall.
Owensville Invitational
OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Kade Willis delivered his latest tournament title for Central while headlining the 132-pound bracket at the Owensville Invitational on Saturday.
The standout junior followed a 4-1 opening decision with three straight falls, and punctuated his day with a 16-0 technical fall.
Willis was among 29 state-ranked performers and 11 reigning state medalists attending an event that had ample depth to create separate A and B divisions.
Team scores were not tabulated with emphasis on individual success. Some weight classes used a round-robin format, while others were determined by bracket based on number of participants.
Blake Bolin (152 A) went 3-2 with two falls, and took second spot after being pinned by Ransom Dudley of Sullivan. Austin Hassell (113 A) was also 3-2 while placing third for the Rebels.
Kobe Bolin (120 A) added a third-place result, closing out a 4-1 daily record with a 13-6 decision after pinning two previous foes.
Cody Skaggs secured a bracket title after dominating the 170 B level with three consecutive falls and an initial 15-0 tech fall.
Hunter Settles posted an even 2-2 mark in 145 B competition. Both of his victories occurred via fall, but another match slipped away 8-6 in double overtime.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Branson Invitational
BRANSON, Mo. – Even without unbeaten Kaylee Gross available on Saturday, the Ste. Genevieve girls wrestling team left the Branson Invitational with three individual titles.
Maggie Myracle pushed her season to 23-0, Izzy Basler and Genevieve Nickelson also stood atop the awards podium, and the Dragons placed third among 13 varsity programs.
Marshfield rolled to the team crown with 162 points. Fulton edged Ste. Genevieve 116-114 for runner-up status.
Myracle (187) powered through her second straight tourney exclusively by falls, collecting three more within the first 90 seconds.
Nickelson (16-4) faced a larger workload while going 5-0 on the day. She pinned four opponents and received a medical forfeit from Rylee Wilson of Marshfield in the final bout.
Basler (21-6) likewise shined with four straight falls, claiming the first two in 45 and 47 seconds.
Lady Tiger Pride Battle
WILLARD, Mo. – Chloe Wampler finished third at 120 pounds as the lone Farmington representative entered in the girls tournament at Willard.
Wampler went 2-2 in four matches, and pinned Mahallie Skaggs of Potosi in their opener.
