Wrestling: North County boys thrive at Central tournament

PARK HILLS – Wesley Duncan and Zachary Winton stood atop the awards podium, and helped the North County boys wrestling team capture the Central Rebels Invitational championship on Saturday.

The event featured 12 varsity boys teams – several of which braved the threat of freezing drizzle in their travels – and the Raiders rolled to a 68-point margin of victory.

Duncan (132) barreled through the competition with five consecutive falls, including four in the second period, and Winton (152) did likewise to claim his first varsity title for the Raiders.

Weight classes with six or less wrestlers operated under a round-robin format while those with seven or more conducted traditional brackets.

North County was also propelled atop of the standings by five athletes placing runner-up. Dane McCoy (138), Kolton Boylan (145) and Cooper Dunn (160) each posted 4-1 records with four falls.

McCoy was defeated by Owen Dowdy of Notre Dame 11-4 in their final, and Boylan was pinned by Robert Buehre of Festus.

Dunn vanquished three of his first four challengers within just 33 seconds of action before Payton Shaver stopped him in the third period of the championship match.

North County compiled 189 ½ points with Kennett a distant second place at 121 ½.

Ezariah Coroama scored two falls among four participants at 113 pounds, and Avery Dalton finished second out of three at 106 pounds.

Fifth-place Central celebrated champions at three weight classes. Samuel Mullins (106) had a fastest route to a title after going 2-0 with two falls.

Cole Crocker headlined the 126-pound competition at 4-0 with three falls and a 15-2 major decision, and teammate Austin Hassell (120) earned his third fall at 1:07 of the final round to likewise go 4-0.

Nycholas White (132) took third place out of six entrants for the Rebels, ending 3-2 with three falls.

Levi Courtney topped the field at 170 pounds for Potosi, which placed sixth among teams. The senior notched three falls and two decisions while finishing 5-0, and defeated Jacob Wilcox of New Madrid 10-4 in the championship bout.

Aiden Martinez (220) and Caleb Land (285) were each 4-1 with two falls and two decisions while winning third place matches for the Trojans over North County opponents. Martinez pinned Mason Lay and Land held down Charles Benscoter.

Trevor Gervacio (160) defeated Will DeClue of Central at 27 seconds for third place, part of a 2-2 effort overall. Landon Sprous (145) and Draven Griffin (152) both placed fourth for Potosi.

With its primary lineup staying home for a duals tourney, Ste. Genevieve still managed to collect an individual title in the heavyweight division.

Freshman Jacob Schweigert boosted his season record to 16-2 with four consecutive falls and a final 9-3 decision over Kennett’s Kewon Hopkins.

Ste. Genevieve Duals

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior Gavin Gross surpassed 100 varsity victories and helped the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team sweep five other schools during its home duals tournament on Saturday.

Ethan Odgen and Ryan Schmelzle finished 5-0 on the day while Evan Winters, Justin Schwent and Gross were also unbeaten for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve triumphed over Dexter 63-17, Owensville 57-22, Mehlville 72-4, Windsor 57-21 and Valle Catholic 60-16 over five rounds.

Schmelzle (285) dominated all five foes faced by fall. Gross (132), Winters (138) and Schwent (145) each pinned their four respective opponents.

Ogden was interchanged with teammate Dalton McBride between 170 and 182 pounds, and posted a 5-0 tournament record with three falls and two decisions.

The Dragons were bolstered as Bryant Schwent (113), Owen Drury (120), Levi Wiegand (152) and Zachary Flieg (160) each finished 3-1.

Dalton McBride and Elijah Holifield were both 3-2 with three falls.

Valle Catholic prevailed in three of five duals, topping Owensville 39-32, Mehlville 63-12 and Dexter 48-36 while falling to Windsor 45-36 and Ste. Genevieve 60-16.

Jacob Calbreath (195) powered his way to a 5-0 showing with four falls plus an 8-0 major decision, and Josh Bieser (160) pinned each of his four opponents for the Warriors.

Noah Elbert (220) won his three matches by fall, and Tim Okenfuss (182) registered three falls while going 3-2 overall.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Lady Rebels Invitational

PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve topped eight other girls wrestling teams on Saturday to capture top honors at the Central Lady Rebels Invitational.

The Dragons tallied 48 ½ points, and Central took second place with 33 to obtain its first team plaque in program history. Weather concerns prevented multiple schools from participating.

The girls division used a round-robin format to settle each weight division, and no wrestlers competed at 135 or 159 pounds.

Ste. Genevieve had four champions from the other 12 classes. Katlyn Lay (130) pinned all three of her opponents, including Savannah Scheldberg of Central and Memory Raker of North County.

Izzy Basler (125) earned falls over Aine Callahan of Borgia and Harley Vance of Potosi. Kate Mesplay (149) and Addison Geiler (141) each swept their respective best-of-three series.

Central was highlighted by champions Karlee LaChance (120) and unbeaten Karli McFarland (235) with two straight falls.

Belle White (110) of North County topped three foes for first place in her division, notching an initial 13-7 decision ahead of falls against Joslyn Rincon of Central and Paityn Basler of Ste. Genevieve.

Brooke Bennett (194) maintained a spotless season record at 15-0 with two head-to-head pins against La’Niaa Brown of Cape Central.

Potosi picked up a division winner at 105 pounds as Allison Missey pinned three consecutive opponents, including second-place Madison Young of Central midway through the third period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0