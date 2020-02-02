{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO, Mo. – Central junior Kade Willis secured another wrestling title on Saturday as three local schools participated in the Bob Georger Classic.

The Rebels placed seventh among 20 schools, while North County was ninth and Potosi 13th. Hillsboro rolled to the title with Sullivan a distant runner-up.

Willis rattled off four consecutive falls at 132 points while improving to 33-3 overall, and made shortest work in the title match against Dalton Litzsinger of Hillsboro at the 1:43 mark

Kobe Bolin (120) picked up fourth after earning three falls. Seven other Central athletes competed in fifth-place bouts, but only Blake Bolin (152) prevailed from that group.

North County both Jonathon Coroama and Chris Singleton to championship battles, but both were bested in narrow outcomes.

Coroama (120) edged Kobe Bolin prior to his 1-0 defeat against Evan Morris of Hillsboro. Singleton (126) notched a fall and two separate two-point decision before losing 2-0 against Dalton Witt of Sullivan.

De Soto heavyweight Landon Porter was voted as Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

David Coroama (126) had the strongest showing of third place for Potosi, pinning Blade Cook of Hancock in the third period after advancing on previous 3-1 and 3-2 victories.

Keki Ortiz (285) took fourth for the Trojans after winning four of his six matches with two falls.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Seckman Tournament

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Three members of the Ste. Genevieve girls wrestling team headlined their individual brackets on Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.

Genevieve Nickelson (130 A) swept all four opponents through falls, including three in the first period, while Alba Castro (110 B) and Emma Johns (152 C) did likewise for the Dragons.

No team scores for recorded, and each weight class was divided into three separate divisions based on previous performance.

Kaylee Gross (166 A) suffered her first defeat of the season in a marquee clash after winning 23 straight matches, as De Soto star Jaycee Foeller improved to 38-0 with a 7-1 decision.

Autumn Basler (120 B) and Sway Cooper (142 C) each won two of their three contested bouts for Ste. Genevieve.

