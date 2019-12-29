ST. LOUIS – The North County wrestling team placed third among 12 schools at the DeSmet Tournament despite going 0-5 in championship matches on Saturday.
Cody White, Jonathon Coroama, Amos Littrell, Jordan Borseth and Kyle Cresswell each advanced to their respective bracket finals for the Raiders.
Coroama (120) drew closest to capturing an individual title, but dropped a narrow 8-7 decision to Jesse Hahs of DeSmet after pinning his previous three opponents.
Borseth (145) recorded four straight falls ahead of his finals defeat at the 3:01 mark, and White (113) followed up a 10-4 decision with three falls before suffering a title shutout.
Littrell (132) suffered his only setbacks in five total bouts to Isaac Roberson of McCluer North by major decisions, and Cresswell (152) opened with a fall in 40 seconds while going 4-1 on the day.
Anthony Wilson (182) picked up two first-period pins and a 9-7 sudden victory to finish 4-1, and Chris Singleton (138) likewise placed third by going 3-2 with three falls in a round-robin division.
Don Fuhrmann Duals
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Keki Ortiz earned second place in the heavyweight division for Potosi as the Don Fuhrmann Duals tournament concluded on Saturday.
The junior pinned three opponents and was awarded four forfeits over the first seven rounds before losing by fall in his final contest against Washington.
Potosi battled eight schools head to head, and edged Sikeston 34-33 on Friday to claim its lone dual triumph on the weekend.
The Trojans were defeated by Hillsboro 66-18, St. Mary’s 39-30, Kirkwood 54-21, Festus 48-28, Pacific 54-18, Washington 60-16 and Mehville on tiebreaking criteria at 30-30.
David Coroama (126) split six matches evenly for a 3-3 record, notching two falls and a major decision for Potosi. Levi Courtney (170) added two falls in five bouts.
