Wrestling Raiders, Lady Rebels vanquish De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – North County wrestlers Dane McCoy and Cooper Dunn tired their De Soto opponents throughout the first period, then polished off victories within 18 seconds of the next stanza.

Freshmen Jacob Rickus and Phillip Walker produced additional falls within 90 seconds on Tuesday night, and the Raiders triumphed 48-27 during a varsity double dual.

Ezariah Coroama, Levi Trautwein, Brian Volner and Jonathan Wallen were unopposed in their weight classes to help North County clinch the outcome with 24 forfeited points.

Josh Kaempfe, Avery Goode and Timothy Harmon secured falls to lead De Soto, and Braxton Drummond used an early takedown and extended near fall to edge Dylan Visnovske in a 7-2 decision.

De Soto also squared off with Central in boys action, and dominated 46-24 as Thomas Waggoner, Hunter Adams, Asa Foeller and Kaempfe each won in the opening minute.

Wyatt Ruengert added another fall, and heavyweight Timothy Hamilton scored an 11-1 major decision after the match was stopped three times to treat a gash over the eye of Hayden Carver.

Central was highlighted by Hunter Settles, who pinned an injured Aaron Burgett in 25 seconds at 170 pounds.

Cole Crocker punctuated his fall at the 1:31 mark while Samuel Mullins and Scott Sikes received forfeits for the Rebels.

North County 48, De Soto 27

113 – Ezariah Coroama (NC) won by forfeit

120 – Braxton Drummond (D) dec Dylan Visnovske, 7-2

126 – Levi Trautwein (NC) won by forfeit

132 – Josh Kaempfe (D) fall Wesley Duncan, 4:54

138 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Wyatt Ruengert, 1:29

145 – Dane McCoy (NC) fall Hunter Adams, 2:16

152 – Avery Goode (D) fall Zach Winton, 3:25

160 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Thomas Waggoner, 2:18

170 – Brian Volner (NC) won by medical forfeit

182 – Jonathan Wallen (NC) won by forfeit

195 – Asa Foeller (D) won by forfeit

220 – Phillip Walker (NC) fall Asher Anderson, 1:07

285 – Timothy Harmon (D) fall Charles Benscoler, 0:29

De Soto 46, Central 24

106 – Samuel Mullins (C) won by forfeit

120 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Braxton Drummond, 1:31

126 – Scott Sikes (C) won by forfeit

132 – Josh Kaempfe (D) fall Aaron Olivares, 0:40

138 – Wyatt Ruengert (D) fall Adam Gowen, 4:26

145 – Hunter Adams (D) fall Nycholas White, 0:36

152 – Avery Goode (D) won by forfeit

160 – Thomas Waggoner (D) fall William DeClue, 0:31

170 – Hunter Settles (C) fall Aaron Burgett, 0:25

195 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Isaiah McPhearson, 0:45

220 – Asher Anderson (D) won by forfeit

285 – Timothy Harmon (D) m-dec Hayden Carver, 11-1

Farmington Triangular

FARMINGTON – Three straight falls by Presley Johnson, Zach Dennis and Blake Cook plus a sizable decision by Nate Schnur gave Farmington an emphatic start against Poplar Bluff.

The Knights won eight of 14 bouts against the Mules for a 42-30 dual victory on Tuesday night, and also defeated Washington 46-23 to open their home wrestling schedule.

Rowdy Vaugh, Trace Dunlap and Trenton Mattingly bolstered Farmington with pins, and Dayton Boyd capped the triumph over the Mules with a 6-2 decision.

Matthew Wade, Schnur, Cook and Boyd contributed falls against Washington.

Ethan Turner salvaged a 2-1 decision and William Rodgers prevailed 6-2 before Drew Felker and Dunlap received wins by forfeit.

Farmington 42, Poplar Bluff 30

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) fall Kurt Russon

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Gatlin Taylor, 6-2

120 – Presley Johnson (F) fall Caden Hambrick

126 – Zach Dennis (F) fall Jackson McCormick

132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Logan Hale

138 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Jakob Hopkins, 13-6

145 – Lucas Robertson (PB) dec Drew Felker, 1-0

152 – Trace Dunlap (F) fall Ben Colclasure

160 – Justin Mitchell (PB) dec Ethan Turner, 3-2

170 – Logan Hite (PB) fall Matthew Wade

182 – Daine Dugas (PB) fall William Rodgers

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (F) fall Hudson Matthews

220 – Desmond Powell (PB) fall Taylor Odgen

285 – Logan Ringstaff (PB) fall Peyton Simily

Farmington 46, Washington 23

106 – Parker Kelpe (W) m-dec Trenton Mattingly, 15-3

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Couper Deckard

120 – Presley Johnson (F) m-dec Will Kelpe, 12-2

126 – Devon Deckelman (W) m-dec Zach Dennis, 13-3

132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Tristen Koehmstedt

138 – Nate Schnur (F) fall Jackson Thornton

145 – Drew Felker (F) won by forfeit

152 – Trace Dunlap (F) won by forfeit

160 – Ethan Turner (F) dec Brendin Voss, 2-1

170 – Matthew Wade (F) fall Ryan Mueller

182 – William Rodgers (F) dec Owen Burge, 6-2

195 – Jose Avitia (W) dec Rowdy Vaugh, 5-2

220 – Tanner Schwoeppe (W) fall Taylor Ogden

285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) fall Peyton Simily

Windsor Triangular

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Valle Catholic dropped only two matches while defeating Affton 66-9, and was later topped by tri-match host Windsor 48-28 on Tuesday.

Joseph Flieg (132), Tim Okenfuss (182), Jackson Fowler (220) and Noah Elbert (285) each recorded falls during the opening minute against Affton.

Kaden Gegg (113), Payton Heberlie (145) and Josh Bieser (160) also pinned their respective opponents for the Warriors.

Connor Clanton, Flieg and Fowler each scored falls over Windsor foes. Bieser picked up a decision, and Tucker Bertrand was awarded his second forfeit of the night.

Valle Catholic 66, Affton 9

113 – Kaden Gegg (VC) over Ethan Unger, 1:47

120 – Will Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Connor Clanton (VC) won by forfeit

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Avni Dullovi, 0:15

138 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) won by forfeit

145 – Payton Heberlie (VC) fall Carter Le, 1:07

152 – Dolan Miller (A) dec Jayce Bales, 4-3

160 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Cole Westermayer, 1:48

170 – Nathan Pyatt (A) won by forfeit

182 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) fall Josiah Lovelace, 0:33

195 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

220 – Jackson Fowler (VC) fall Mercury Clark, 0:25

285 – Noah Elbert (VC) fall Tristin Dusold, 0:37

GIRLS WRESTLING

De Soto Triangular

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Central girls swept a wrestling tri-match that featured minimal action on Tuesday night, edging host De Soto 30-24 before topping North County 36-18.

Central senior Savannah Scheldberg (135) pinned Addie Goggin just as the second period expired, while North County’s Belle White (110) seized a fall at 3:48 against Madison Young.

Those were the only contested varsity bouts between the Lady Rebels and Lady Raiders. Central picked up five forfeits, and North County was conceded two in return.

De Soto won two of three clashes against Central, as Jillian Heath and Ella Bradley pinned opponents, but surrendered 30 open points.

Senior standout Karlee LaChance (125) earned a first-period victory with a shoulder turn for the Lady Rebels.

De Soto used consecutive first-period falls by Heath and Riley Coleman plus three open weight divisions to secure a 30-12 victory over North County.

Belle White and Brooke Bennett received forfeits for the Lady Raiders.

Central 36, North County 18

105 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

110 – Belle White (NC) fall Madison Young, 3:48

115 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

120 – Karlee LaChance (C) won by forfeit

125 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

135 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) fall Addi Goggin, 4:00

141 – Memory Raker (NC) won by forfeit

159 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

199 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit

Central 30, De Soto 24

105 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

110 – Madison Young (C) won by forfeit

115 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

125 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Paytan Rulo, 1:43

130 – Jillian Heath (D) fall Hannah Allen, 1:32

135 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) won by forfeit

141 – Riley Coleman (D) won by forfeit

149 – Hannah Eberhardt (D) won by forfeit

159 – Ella Bradley (D) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 0:33

De Soto 30, North County 12

110 – Belle White (NC) won by forfeit

125 – Paytan Rulo (D) won by forfeit

135 – Jillian Heath (D) fall Addi Goggin, 1:30

141 – Riley Coleman (D) fall Memory Raker, 1:24

149 – Hannah Eberhardt (D) won by forfeit

159 – Ella Bradley (D) won by forfeit

235 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.