Wrestling: Raiders rally to win Chaminade tournament

ST. LOUIS – Mason Lay and Dane McCoy delivered clutch results in their final matches Saturday, and propelled the North County boys wrestling team to the Chaminade Tournament championship.

The Raiders produced five finalists to compile 142 points and headline a field of 14 teams. Parkway South settled in at runner-up with 139.

McCoy clinched victory for North County by pinning David Pearce of Hazelwood West at the 3:31 mark of the 145-pound showdown. He went 3-0 with three falls on the day.

Lay (220) plowed through a round-robin style format in his division at 4-0 while earning three falls in the first period plus a medical forfeit.

Levi Trautwein (126), Wesley Duncan (132) and Kolton Boylan (152) each placed second with 2-1 records to bolster the Raiders. Duncan seized both of his wins via fall.

Cooper Dunn (160) and Charles Benscoter (285) each claimed third place. Dunn punctuated his day with a hard-fought 10-9 decision.

Cape Tiger Classic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Potosi finished near the middle of the pack in seventh place, and Central took 13th with only four wrestlers enrolled at the Cape Tiger Classic on Saturday.

Aiden Martinez won the 220-pound bracket for the Trojans after pinning all five opponents and closing with a second-period triumph over Jeffrey Harrison of Northwest.

Levi Courtney (160) posted a busy 6-1 record, and notched his fifth fall of the two-day tournament during the third-place contest.

Potosi heavyweight Caleb Land advanced to the semifinal round before winding up fourth with five falls in seven bouts. Trevor Gervacio (170) and Landon Sprous (145) each placed sixth.

Central also celebrated a bracket champion as Austin Hassell ran the table at 120 pounds. The junior posted a 6-0 mark with two falls, three technical falls and a 6-1 decision in the final round.

Adam Gowen (132) and Cole Crocker (126) each placed sixth for the Rebels.

Jackson topped Northwest by 21 points for the team title.

Battle of Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. – Valle Catholic finished 17th within a massive gathering of 41 teams at the Battle of Katy Trail wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Senior Josh Bieser (152) pushed his win streak to 19 matches before placing fourth, and Kaden Gegg grabbed the identical result of fourth at 106 pounds for the Warriors.

Bieser pinned his first four opponents in the first period, but dropped a 6-4 decision to Coleman Griffin of Trenton before being edged 3-2 by Drystin Dotson of Lathrop in the third-place bout.

Gegg went 2-3 with two falls in contested action, including a final defeat by fall against Bryson Dubes of Centralia. Teammate Joseph Flieg (132) placed eighth.

Kansas City Stampede

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Farmington wrestling team claimed two medalists against elite competition on Saturday Kansas City Stampede meet.

Dayton Boyd placed fifth at 113 pounds, and Blake Cook took sixth at 132 pounds for the Knights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0