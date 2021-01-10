Wrestling: Rebels and Lady Raiders place second at tourney

Fellow North County freshman Kaylee Kluge (112) pinned three opponents, then lost by fall at 5:13 to Kirsten Klein of Festus.

Kluge propelled her record to 17-3, and teammate Brooke Bennett (195) went 1-1 to also finish second.

North County lost Taizja Lawless (132) to a serious elbow injury in second-round action while trying to soften her landing just 38 seconds into a battle against future Sikeston champion Kate Grubbs.

Ste. Genevieve brought four girls to the event, but overtook Central for third place as Autumn Basler, Izzy Basler and Maggie Myracle were a combined 3-0 in title bouts.

Autumn Basler (117) was among just two entrants in her weight class, and stopped Kate Campbell of Rolla at 1:51. Myracle (195) cruised to 18-1 by defeating Bennett by fall in the third period.

Izzy Basler (127) pinned all four of her opponents, and was most dominant against Madison Dishman of Rolla for a championship fall in 32 seconds.

The Central girls have endured plenty of harsh luck, and were already short-handed Saturday with the right arm of leader Karlee LaChance still in a cast.