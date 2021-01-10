Wrestling: Rebels and Lady Raiders place second at tourney

PARK HILLS – Central wrestling star Kade Willis was obligated to become extra resourceful and cautious while trying to maintain both an unbeaten record and his physical welfare.
The three-time state medalist delivered a masterful performance with one fully functioning shoulder during the 138-pound championship bout at his last Central Invitational.
The Rebels placed second behind Blair Oaks among 10 varsity programs on Saturday, getting individual title victories from Willis and fellow senior Austin Carver along the way.
Senior Jonathan Coroama also preserved his perfect start for fourth-place North County on the boys side during a nearly 10-hour tournament riddled by multiple costly injuries.
Blair Oaks topped the podium in five separate weight divisions with individual champions Whit Nichols (106), Aidan Bolinger (113), Nick Welch (145), Eli Batiste (160) and Levi Haney (170).
But Willis commanded the attention of a sizable crowd during his gutsy effort against accomplished North County senior Chris Singleton.
Keeping his right arm bent at the elbow and close to his torso whenever possible, Willis methodically used his defensive posture to block an early advance from Singleton.
Willis (18-0) neutralized the legs of his opponent, and made Singleton carry his weight on extended near falls in each of the first two periods for a 10-0 lead. He soon polished off a 15-0 technical fall.
The right shoulder of Willis was heavily taped during preliminary falls requiring 18 and 19 seconds, but he removed it for the title clash. Singleton entered the match with a 16-1 mark.
Carver (220) suffered a stunning 12-9 upset loss to eventual fifth-place foe Aiden Martinez of Potosi, but roared back with three straight falls. He pinned fellow finalist Ethan Jackson of Notre Dame at 1:18.
Dean Parker (145) of Central got past Kolton Boylan of North County, and ended the tournament 4-1 with three falls before sustaining a tech shutout against Welch.
Batiste topped Colten Bess during the first period of another final pitting Blair Oaks against Central. Bess (160) had progressed nicely with two falls and a 9-0 major decision.
Cody Skaggs (182) and Troy Harris (195) capped the evening with third-place victories by fall for the Rebels.
North County entered seven wrestlers into the boys draw, and six posted top-three results with Jordan Borseth joining Coroama as bracket winners.
Coroama (120) went 4-0 with three falls plus a 12-3 major decision over Joseph Lause of Borgia. That effort bumped his season record to 16-0.
Borseth (152) achieved two of his three falls in first period, and completed a 5-0 tourney showing with a 15-2 major over Blair Oaks freshman Doug Blaha while improving to 17-1.
Singleton (138) reached the final round with a second-period fall and 19-3 technical fall. Wesley Duncan was pinned by Bolinger with just two athletes ticketed for the boys' 113-pound class.
Dane McCoy (132) was 3-1 on the day, and took third for the Raiders after standing Sikeston opponent Eddie Foster suddenly crumbled with right knee pain and was carried by his coach from the mat.
Boylan (145) started his day with three straight falls, and likewise placed third due to another Sikeston default affecting scheduled opponent Cannon Gaddis.
Potosi sent two male competitors to the awards podium. Senior heavyweight Keki Ortiz finished second among four after earning a semifinal fall.
An aggressive lunge from Ortiz would backfire in the second period, however, as reigning state medalist Quazavion Jackson (19-0) of New Madrid ducked into a go-behind takedown during a 12-1 triumph.
Levi Courtney (170) captured third place at 4-1 for the tournament, notching his third fall over Dominic Mullen of Sikeston at 1:38.
Perhaps no area wrestler faced a more grueling weekend than North County senior Mikayla Whatley, whose exhaustion level was visible following nine matches in a span of 26 hours.
The multi-time state medalist helped the Lady Raiders earn second place in the girls team standings behind a more fortified Rolla squad.
Whatley earned her second title in as many nights, parlaying a 4-0 showing Friday at Wright City with five more wins during an equally perfect Saturday.
She bagged two early first-period falls, and cruised to the championship stage with a 14-0 major decision before sternly challenged in the 122-pound final.
Lauren Mills of Festus sought a tying takedown in the closing seconds, but Whatley successfully blocked with a wide base and spun into a clinching second scoring move for a 4-0 victory.
Whatley executed a double-leg shot before smoothly floating into a waistlock, then defended well enough from the down position to protect her 2-0 lead while moving to 22-2 overall.
Freshman Belle White (102) gave the Lady Raiders a second champion, going 3-0 on day while needing 21 seconds and one forceful side headlock to beat Allison Missey of Potosi in the final.
Fellow North County freshman Kaylee Kluge (112) pinned three opponents, then lost by fall at 5:13 to Kirsten Klein of Festus.
Kluge propelled her record to 17-3, and teammate Brooke Bennett (195) went 1-1 to also finish second.
North County lost Taizja Lawless (132) to a serious elbow injury in second-round action while trying to soften her landing just 38 seconds into a battle against future Sikeston champion Kate Grubbs.
Ste. Genevieve brought four girls to the event, but overtook Central for third place as Autumn Basler, Izzy Basler and Maggie Myracle were a combined 3-0 in title bouts.
Autumn Basler (117) was among just two entrants in her weight class, and stopped Kate Campbell of Rolla at 1:51. Myracle (195) cruised to 18-1 by defeating Bennett by fall in the third period.
Izzy Basler (127) pinned all four of her opponents, and was most dominant against Madison Dishman of Rolla for a championship fall in 32 seconds.
The Central girls have endured plenty of harsh luck, and were already short-handed Saturday with the right arm of leader Karlee LaChance still in a cast.
Karli McFarland would bow out to Bennett with an injury in her initial match, leaving two athletes active in the 195-pound division.
The Lady Rebels and their varsity crew of five would close on a satisfying note, as sophomore Alayna Ray (235) secured top billing in her first appearance of the season.
Ray defeated Molly Kell of Rolla 5-2 in a contest that began after 8 p.m., punctuating the outcome with a crucial block and circle for two insurance points after breaking two waistlocks for escapes.
Regan Duncan (132) improved to 8-2 and placed for Central despite losing to Grubbs at the 1:32 mark. Savannah Scheldberg (127) pinned Harley Vance of Potosi at 3:58 for third place.
BOYS WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve Duals
STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryant Schwent and Dalton McNeal each posted 3-0 individual records on Saturday as the Ste. Genevieve boys won their home dual tournament.
The Dragons topped Dexter 60-15, Owensville 60-18, Windsor 54-12, Valle Catholic 60-15 and Mehlville 66-18 for supremacy amid the six-team, round-robin format.
McNeal (126) ended each of his three bouts in the second period, while Schwent (113) mixed in a 6-1 decision with a couple of falls.
Levi Wiegand (152) notched three falls before losing his final contest, and Kaleb Myracle was likewise 3-1 with three falls at the event.
Elijah Holifield (182) was working on his own unbeaten run for Ste. Genevieve with three straight falls, but was injured during the first period against Noah Elbert of Valle Catholic.
Justin Schwent filled a previously vacant spot at 138 pounds, and scored falls in each of his two matches. Gavin Gross (132), Dale Propst (220) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) won their lone competitive bouts.
Gage Gross (106) ended up 2-1 with two falls for the Dragons, and Ethan Odgen posted an identical mark with a narrow 10-8 defeat.
Valle Catholic notched its only dual triumph over Mehlville 45-12 while dropping outcomes against Dexter 48-24, Windsor 45-24, Owensville 42-30 and Ste. Genevieve 60-15.
Josh Bieser (145) highlighted the Warriors with a 3-0 performance, collecting two falls plus a 10-6 decision over Nathan Selby of Ste. Genevieve.
Joseph Flieg (120) faced an opponent in all five duals, and was 3-2 overall. He produced falls in the first and third periods, along with a 7-2 win during the Windsor clash.
Elbert prevailed twice for Valle by fall and injury default. Jacob Calbreath, who went 1-1, pinned his foe at 285 pounds, but was conversely downed when competing at 220.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Wright City Tournament
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – North County senior Mikayla Whatley chalked up four convincing victories Friday night as wrestlers from eight schools gathered for the Wright City girls tournament.
Although team scores were not tabulated, four of the six competing Lady Raiders finished first in their respective weight classes.
Whatley (122) pinned each of her four opponents under a round-robin format, including a pair of falls during the first period. Her fastest win required just 33 seconds and one takedown.
Belle White (102) notched two falls over Kaiden Weisbrod of Jackson, Kaylee Kluge (112) pinned Marina Smith of Sullivan twice, and Brooke Bennett (195) did likewise against Reya Bristow of Sullivan.
Taizja Lawless (132) posted a 3-1 record in four bouts with two falls plus a 17-1 tech, and Memory Raker (137) went 1-2 on the night.