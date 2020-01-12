PARK HILLS – Kade Willis highlighted six medalists from the host squad with his championship at 132 pounds during the Central wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Blake Bolin (152) and William Mayberry (160) each posted runner-up results as the Rebels landed second to Blair Oaks among 15 participating schools in the boys division.
Willis eased through his weight class with three consecutive falls – all during the second period – and defeated Caleb Meeks of Blair Oaks by 10-0 major decision for the title.
Bolin also pinned three foes before dropping an 8-5 decision, and Mayberry added two falls ahead of his loss by 10-1 major decision.
Kobe Bolin (120), Austin Hassell (113) and Troy Harris (182) dominated their respective third-place tests, while Joshua Whaley (195) and Cody Skaggs (170) each took fourth.
Bolin closed with a fall at 1:27 against Zach McCarty of Blair Oaks, Hassell beat Austin Neff of Festus via 16-7 major, and Harris prevailed 15-8 over Hayden Higgins of Kennett.
North County placed third in the team standings while boasting four individual champions – Cody White, Jonathon Coroama, Chris Singleton and Jordan Borseth.
Coroama (120) notched three consecutive falls while improving to 14-1 on the season, including a final win over Andrew Nahlik of Festus at the 3:22 mark.
Borseth (138) had similar outcomes in three matches to earn maximum points. His longest bout lasted 86 seconds against Jeremiah Johnson of Cape Central.
White (113) bumped his record to 17-1 while pinning two opponents, and Singleton (126) topped Owen Dowdy of Notre Dame at 1:42 in their final.
Amos Littrell (132) dominated his third-place match for a 15-0 technical foul in the second period.
Keki Ortiz commanded the heavyweight bracket for Potosi after riding a bye to the semifinals. His 2-0 tiebreaker triumph preceded a 5-3 decision over Herman Jackson of New Madrid 5-3.
Ste. Genevieve Duals
STE. GENEVIEVE – Jacob Dickens won all three of his contested matches by fall at 138 pounds, and Ste. Genevieve was unbeaten Saturday during its five-team, round-robin duals tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Dalton McNeal (126), William Vaughn (182), Dale Propst (195), Christian Hale (220) and Zach Litton (285) had identical overall results, scoring two pins while receiving two forfeits.
Ste. Genevieve overpowered Dexter 51-30, Owensville 60-18, Mehlville 51-15 and Valle Catholic 54-24 for first place.
Gavin Gross (120) and Nathan Selby (132) each went 2-0 for the Dragons with a fall and decision.
Valle Catholic competed in three duals, excluding Mehlville, and was defeated by Dexter 54-24, Ste. Genevieve 54-24 and Owensville 29-24.
Multi-time state qualifier Trey Huck (160) thwarted three straight opponents by fall, while Josh Bieser (152) and Jacob Calbreath (220) each scored two pins for the Warriors.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central Tournament
PARK HILLS – Three athletes from Ste. Genevieve headlined their respective divisions to bolster a team title over nearest challenger North County at the Central Tournament.
Genevieve Nickelson pinned the same opponent twice in a two-person 130-pound class, and Kaylee Gross (166) followed the same path.
Maggie Myracle (187) encountered a deeper field while earning three first-period falls for the Dragons. Gross and Myracle each remained unbeaten this season at 17-0.
Izzy Basler opened with two falls before winding up second at 125 pounds. Alba Castro secured three falls while equaling teammate Emma Johns in third-place for Ste. Genevieve.
North County standout Mikayla Whatley (120) went 3-0 on the day, capping her championship with a 13-4 major decision over Lauren Mills of Festus.
Bennett pinned her first two opponents in a round-robin format for the Lady Raiders. Kelly Lawson lost two of three clashes with McKenzie Thomas of Cape Central.
Central sophomore Karlee LaChance claimed second place at 110 pounds, and Savannah Scheldberg won three of her four contests for third at 125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.