FARMINGTON – Dayton Boyd executed a seated reversal as time expired to steal a victory and spark the Farmington wrestling team toward a rewarding home finale.
Reigning state champion Austin Wadlow and fellow seniors Royce Harris and Kyle Crawford secured falls on Monday night as the Knights dominated Ste. Genevieve 57-15.
Gavin Gross secured control around the waist of Boyd as the closing seconds ticked away. Boyd (113) countered by grabbing an ankle and covered him at the buzzer to win 4-3.
Wadlow (120) overpowered Alex Nickelson from his knees after surrendering a reversal for a sudden fall at 47 seconds, and Farmington led the dual 33-3 through eight weight classes.
Royce Harris (195) also utilized the element of surprise. He started the second period in down position, immediately powered up and drove Vaughn to mat in just five seconds for the pin.
Crawford (126) picked up a third-period fall over Dalton McNeal in a battle of former state qualifiers. McNeal wrestled one division higher than his usual 120-pound slot.
Kael Krause (170) needed only 29 seconds, and Judd Cunningham (182) finished his opponent at 51 seconds for consecutive Farmington falls later in the card.
Smokey Branch (145) capped an 18-3 tech with a takedown and near fall, while Colby Vinson (152) earned a 10-2 major decision and Blake Cook (132) prevailed 11-6.
Nate Schnur (106) and Rothman Harris (220) received forfeits to further benefit the Knights.
Bret Bieser (160) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) highlighted the Ste. Genevieve effort with falls, each by shooting a half and rolling the near shoulder.
Bieser had a near fall interrupted by the first-period buzzer, then had to escape a longer predicament of his own in the second when Luke Houston powered through his double-leg attempt.
Jacob Dickens (128) was conceded an escape to begin his third period against Drew Felker, and added a front headlock takedown to earn a 3-0 decision for the Dragons.
Match Results:
106 – Nate Schnur (FA) win by forfeit
113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) dec Gavin Gross, 4-3
120 – Austin Wadlow (FA) fall Alex Nickelson 0:47
126 – Kyle Crawford (FA) fall Dalton McNeal
132 – Blake Cook (FA) dec Nathan Selby, 11-6
138 – Jacob Dickens (SG) dec Drew Felker, 3-0
145 – Smokey Branch (FA) tech fall Levi Wiegand, 18-3
152 – Colby Vinson (FA) maj dec Kaleb Myracle, 10-2
160 – Bret Bieser (SG) fall Luke Houston
You have free articles remaining.
170 – Kael Krause (FA) fall Elijah Holifield, 0:29
182 – Judd Cunningham (FA) fall Dale Propst, 0:51
195 – Royce Harris (FA) fall William Vaughn, 2:05
220 – Rothman Harris (FA) win by forfeit
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Clayton Barber, 3:24
Potosi 30, Herculaneum 27
POTOSI – The Potosi wrestling team edged Herculaneum 30-27 on Monday night in a dual that featured only five contested matches.
Levi Courtney (160), David Coroama (126) and Aidan Boyer (145) each recorded falls, while Caleb Land and Keki Ortiz received byes for the Trojans.
Five bouts were forfeited with three benefiting Herculaneum. The visitors also picked up a fall by James Dixon and 15-13 by Logan Petri.
Both teams were open in the 113, 132, 182 and 195 weight divisions. District tournament action begins on Friday for boys programs across MSHSAA.
Match Results:
106 – C.J. Asinger (H) win by forfeit
120 – Josh Hurt (H) win by forfeit
126 – David Coroama (P) fall Dalton Castens, 3:59
138 – Logan Petri (H) dec Steven Riddell, 15-13
145 – Aidan Boyer (P) fall Aaron Payne, 4:51
152 – James Dixon (H) fall Garrett Valle, 0:45
160 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Devin Hagan, 1:32
170 – Joey Burns (H) win by forfeit
220 – Caleb Land (P) win by forfeit
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) win by forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.