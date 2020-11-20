Wrestling Star Willis Joins Maryville

Central High School senior Kade Willis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the wrestling program and continue his education at Division II program Maryville University in St. Louis, where he plans to pursue a degree in Environmental Engineering. Willis is a three-time Class 2 state medalist at 126 and 132 pounds, including second place during a 42-1 sophomore campaign, plus a two-time SEMO Conference and district champion. He has won 119 matches over three varsity seasons, and holds the Rebels’ single-season program records for takedowns, two-point near falls, three-point near falls and victories by technical fall. Also seated are his parents Dave and Kristina Willis. Standing, from left, are Central assistant coach Josh Mitchell, head wrestling coach Scott Aholt and assistant coach Kerry Politte.