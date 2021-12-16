Wrestling Warriors capture tri-match

FESTUS, Mo. – Valle Catholic swept a wrestling tri-match on Wednesday night, topping Oakville 40-24 and host Festus 42-32.

Wil Kuehn (120), Joseph Flieg (132), Gavyn Joggerst (138) and Josh Bieser (152) registered falls against Oakville. Connor Clanton (126) earned a 16-7 major decision.

The Warriors were awarded 30 points resulting in five Festus forfeits. Bieser and Flieg each pinned their second opponents of the night.

Valle Catholic 40, Oakville 24

113 – Joshua Boyer (O) SV-1 Kaden Gegg, 16-14

120 – Wil Kuehn (VC) fall Stephen Tolcou, 0:38

126 – Connor Clanton (VC) maj dec 16-7

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Drew Lieberoff, 1:55

138 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall David Edwards, 2:59

145 – Alishan Akmedov (O) fall Jayce Bales, 3:02

152 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Joe Romano, 1:46

160 – Eli Rowles (VC) won by forfeit

170 – Justlin Venable (O) dec Tucker Bertrand, 5-1

182 – Tim Okenfuss (VC) won by forfeit

220 – Ethan Venable (O) fall Noah Elbert (VC), 1:08

285 – Mukhamedali Akhmedov (O) fall Espn Reed, 4:36

Valle Catholic 42, Festus 32

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) won by forfeit

120 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Connor Clanton (VC) won by forfeit

132 – Austin Neff (F) maj dec Joseph Flieg, 8-0

138 – Nick Pruett (F) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:28

145 – Robert Buehre (F) fall Jayce Bales, 1:02

152 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Lucas Mercurio, 1:59

160 – Payton Shaver (F) maj dec Eli Rowles, 17-4

170 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

182 – Blake Naumann (F) won by forfeit

195 – Dylan Duncan-Woodcock (F) won by forfeit

220 – Noah Elbert (VC) fall Lane Esch, 1:36

285 – Espn Reed (VC) won by forfeit

Jackson Quad

JACKSON, Mo. – Potosi dropped duals against Dexter 45-27, De Soto 36-30 and host Jackson 66-15 during a quad-match on Wednesday night.

Aiden Martinez (220) registered a first-period fall and Landon Sprous (145) earned a 7-5 decision for the Trojans against Dexter.

Jackson was conceded six forfeits and picked up five falls against Potosi, which got a 9-2 decision from Martinez plus a fall by Draven Griffin (152).

Sprous and Griffin pinned their respective opponents from De Soto.

Dexter 45, Potosi 27

113 – Diego McCormick (D) won by forfeit

120 – Chase Berry (D) won by forfeit

126 – Eric Harmon (D) won by forfeit

132 – Kasen Forkum (D) fall Logan Garland, 1:15

138 – Lee-Michael McDonald (D) won by forfeit

145 – Landon Sprous (P) dec James Deberry, 7-5

152 – Ryan Young (D) fall Draven Griffin, 2:56

160 – Logan Pulliam (D) won by forfeit

170 – Levi Courtney (P) won by forfeit

182 – Keller Fralick (D) dec Trevor Gervacio, 15-8

195 – Crockett Griffin (P) won by forfeit

220 – Aiden Martinez (P) fall Austin Stieferman, 1:58

285 – Caleb Land (P) won by forfeit

Jackson 66, Potosi 15

106 – Landon Vassalli (J) won by forfeit

113 – Russell Coy (J) won by forfeit

120 – Colby Davis (J) won by forfeit

126 – Matthew May (J) won by forfeit

132 – Logan Garland (P) won by forfeit

138 – Gavin Hicks (J) won by forfeit

145 – Jacob Shirrel (J) fall Landon Sprous

152 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Braydon Gates

160 – Jace Davis (J) won by forfeit

170 – Flint Guilliams (J) fall Levi Courtney

182 – Griffin Horman (J) fall Trevor Gervacio

195 – Tyler Beyatte (J) fall Crockett Griffin

220 – Aiden Martinez (P) dec Jayden Moore, 9-2

285 – Liam Bryant (J) fall Caleb Land

De Soto 36, Potosi 30

126 – Luke Garland (P) won by forfeit

132 – Josh Kaempfe (D) fall Logan Garland, 2:44

138 – Wyatt Ruengert (D) won by forfeit

145 – Landon Sprous (P) fall Hunter Adams, 1:10

152 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Avery Goode, 0:32

160 – Levi Anderson (D) won by forfeit

170 – Levi Courtney (P) won by forfeit

182 – Trevor Gervacio (P) won by forfeit

195 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Crockett Griffin, 0:11

220 – Isaac Foeller (D) fall Aiden Martinez, 3:34

285 – Timothy Harmon (D) fall Caleb Land, 0:34

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0