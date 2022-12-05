Wrestling: Warriors defend crown

LADUE, Mo. – Valle Catholic needed every victory it secured on the mat to repeat as champion of the John Burroughs boys wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Kaden Gegg (106), Joseph Flieg (138), Tucker Bertrand (175) and Espn Reed (285) grabbed top honors in their weight classes to help the Warriors edge runner-up school Ladue by four points, 298-294.

Gavyn Joggerst (150) and Jayce Bales (165) placed second with 11 teams in attendance, and Noah Elbert (215) won his third-place match.

Gegg shined at the lightest division amid a heavy workload, pinning all seven opponents in the first period. Two victories required just 11 and 16 seconds.

Flieg equaled that 7-0 achievement with seven falls as his longest bout lasted 1 minute, 44 seconds. Bertrand also rattled off seven straight wins behind six pins and a forfeit.

Reed stopped his last four opponents by fall to finish 5-1 on the day. Joggerst pinned five straight foes before barely dropping a 4-3 title match, and Bales answered an opening loss with four consecutive falls.

Easton Koetting (113) and Payton Heberlie (132) each placed fourth for the Warriors.

Neosho Tournament

NEOSHO, Mo. – Farmington capped a strong opening weekend in southwest Missouri by giving noted state power Neosho a serious test during its home wrestling tournament.

The Knights finished just 12 ½ points behind Neosho, and celebrated three division champions with Aiden Hahn (106), Presley Johnson (120) and Ethan Turner (157).

Hahn acquired two of his three falls within the first minute, and added a decisive 12-5 result to finish 4-0 overall. Johnson went 5-0 with three falls plus a pair of major decisions.

Turner had a mixed bag of victories with two falls, a major decision, technical fall and tight 6-4 decision.

Zach Dennis (126), Kyleler Aders (144) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) each progressed through four rounds before suffering lone defeats in their respective championship matches.

Owen Birkner (165) captured his third-place contest with a pin while Farmington teammates Oakley Johns (113), Zeke Moreland (132), Nate Schnur (138) and Trace Dunlap (150) each finished fourth.

Farmington 42, Nixa 40

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team opened the season by securing a narrow 42-40 victory behind six falls against Nixa on Friday.

Aiden Hahn (106) earned the swiftest victory for the Knights in 18 seconds, and Oakley Johns (113) picked up an ensuing forfeit.

Presley Johnson (120), Ethan Turner (157) and newcomer Owen Birkner (165) likewise won during the first period. Trace Dunlap (150) and Zach Dennis (126) also pinned their opponents.

Nixa registered five falls plus a conceded victory by forfeit at 190 pounds. Curtis Glossip earned an 11-3 major decision, but Kyeler Aders avoided the fall to spare Farmington two crucial points.

Match Results:

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Kaden Ulrich, 0:18

113 – Oakley Johns (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Sam Mayes, 1:55

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) fall Payton Link, 5:47

132 – Zan Fugitt (N) fall Zeke Moreland, 0:56

138 – Aidan Ward (N) fall Nate Schnur, 1:49

144 – Curtis Glossip (N) maj dec Kyeler Aders, 11-3

150 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Colten Counts, 2:21

157 – Ethan Turner (FA) fall Tobias Thompson, 0:47

165 – Owen Birkner (FA) fall Logan Elmer, 1:44

175 – Nate Brower (N) fall William Rodgers, 0:56

190 – Ty Hartman (N) won by forfeit

215 – Brennan Carey (N) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 2:42

285 – Charles Speake (N) fall Logan Earhart, 1:49

Westminster Tournament

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve stacked up third out of 15 varsity squads during its boys wrestling season debut Saturday at the Westminster Tournament.

Jacob Schweigert and Drake Meyer reached the apex of the medals podium while Justin Schwent, Evan Winters, Karter Worley and Bryant Schwent each placed second for the Dragons.

North County was sixth overall while Washington edged North Point for the team title. Mason Lay (215) pinned all three opponents to prevail atop the 215-pound division for the Raiders.

Schweigert (285) scratched out an initial 1-0 decision, and added two falls under a round-robin format. Meyer (113) dominated with four first-period falls, and received a medical forfeit in five contests.

Worley (106), Winters (144) and Bryant Schwent (120) each registered a streak of falls leading into their title matches. Justin Schwent (150) picked up three falls and an 8-4 decision prior to his lone defeat.

Mason Langeneckert (165) finished third overall with three falls, and Owen Drury (132) posted a 3-2 record while taking fourth for Ste. Genevieve.

Cooper Dunn (165) of North County triumphed 6-5 against Langeneckert on his way to second place.

Cole Triplett notched his fourth fall over five matches in the third-place contest at 157 pounds. Kolton Boylan (144) wound up fourth for the Raiders with three falls in five bouts.

Patriot Classic

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Hillsboro was runaway boys team champion while Potosi placed 13th on Saturday at the Patriot Classic hosted by Parkway South.

Aden Martinez had the highest individual showing of fifth for the Trojans by going 4-1 with four falls at 215 pounds.

Levi Dicus (113), Trevor Gervacio (165) and Draven Griffin (175) each won their seventh-place bouts.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Parkway South Tournament

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Brooke Bennett began her senior season with three straight falls and an individual title for the North County girls wrestling team.

The nationally-ranked standout and multi-time state medalist needed only 27 seconds to cement her final victory in the 190 bracket of the Patriot Classic.

The Lady Raiders were also bolstered by a stellar varsity debut from Alice Littrell at 100 pounds, and lined up ninth in the team standings.

Littrell nearly went the duration before ending her first bout at 5:54, then followed with three more falls in the first period. Her title win occurred on an injury default.

Memory Raker (130) claimed fourth place, and Kayla Miller (105) ended up sixth for North County.

Washington compiled 190 points as the team champion while Northwest totaled 182.

Allison Missey (115) highlighted Potosi by winning her third-place match at the 2:57 mark. Mahallie Skaggs (135) finished seventh while going 3-2 overall with three falls.

John Burroughs Tournament

LADUE, Mo. – Taylor Sharp and Tessa Mosier concluded their first varsity wrestling tournaments as champions for Central on Saturday.

Four teammates ended runner-up in their divisions, and the Lady Rebels placed third among eight teams at the John Burroughs tournament

Sharp (115) secured a fall and 6-1 decision in two bouts while Mosier (130) pinned each of her three opponents in the first period.

Chloe Yount (115) scored a fall before facing Sharp, and Addisyn Gasaway (145) earned two falls ahead of an overtime loss on points.

Addison Wells (110) finished 1-1, and Hannah Allen was pinned by Kali Jensen of winning team Wright City as the only two entries at 120 pounds.