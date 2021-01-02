 Skip to main content
Wrestling Warriors tested on road trip
HALLSVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic finished seventh among eight teams on Saturday, while reigning Class 1 state champion Whitfield headlined the Hallsville Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors were led at 145 pounds by Josh Bieser, who placed second after dropping a technical fall to unbeaten Logan Ferraro of Whitfield in the championship round.

Bieser posted a 4-1 record for the tournament, pinning each of his first three opponents before staying in control throughout a 7-1 semifinal decision.

Joseph Flieg (120) and Jacob Calbreath (220) each registered two falls among five bouts, and Adrian Lipp (195) added two victories with a 13-10 decision and second-period pin.

Whitfield produced eight individual champions in 14 weight classes, and compiled 236 points compared to runner-up Camdenton with 150 ½.

