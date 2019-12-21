Cape Tiger Classic
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Kade Willis headlined the 132-pound division as champion, and the Central wrestling team placed 10th at the Cape Central Tiger Classic on Saturday.
The junior standout pinned opponents from Cape Central, Sikeston and Northwest before claiming the title with an 11-2 major decision over Grady Livingston of Jackson.
Trey Huck (160) was perfect in six matches for Valle Catholic, closing with a 12-8 decision in the bracket final after posted five consecutive falls.
The Warriors entered eight athletes in their first tournament of the season with Huck earning 36 of their 71 points.
Jacob Looney placed fourth at 182 pounds for Central, going 3-3 overall. Blake Bolin took fifth spot at 152 with an 8-2 decision over Valle’s Peyton Tucker.
Jackson captured the team championship.
Chaminade Invitational
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – North County challenged for the team championship of the Chaminade Invitational before winding up third among 15 schools on Thursday.
Cody White secured an individual championship in the round-robin format at 113 pounds, bumping his season record to 9-0 behind three falls, a 16-4 major decision and forfeit.
Chris Singleton (126), Amos Littrell (132) and Austin DeClue (182) each finished runner-up, while Jordan Borseth (138) and Kyle Cresswell (152) were third in their respective divisions for the Raiders.
Parkway West compiled 166 ½ points to edge Festus by two, while North County totaled 160.
DeClue posted four falls in five matches, including three that ended in the first period. Littrell pinned three opponents and Singleton stopped two with time remaining.
Cresswell earned four falls and Borseth secured three during their tourney runs. Fellow Raiders Mason Lay (285) and Tyler Helm (120) each stood fourth in brackets.
Spartan Duals
MOBERLY, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling program faced nine teams head to head over the weekend, and posted 6-3 record at the Moberly Spartan Duals.
The tournament began on Friday, and the Dragons produced victories over Fulton 48-26 and depleted Affton 67-0 while dropping outcomes to Cameron 60-13 and Pleasant Hill 51-27.
Moberly topped Ste. Genevieve 42-24 on Saturday after the Dragons strung together four consecutive wins against Chillicothe 54-24, Boonville 48-27, Eldon 54-16 and Southern Boone 54-19.
Gavin Gross posted the best competitive record for Ste. Genevieve at 5-1 with five falls while hovering between 113 and 120 pounds in the lineup.
Jacob Dickens (138) was 4-1 with four falls, and Dalton McNeal (126) registered two pins with a major decision during a 5-2 tournament mark.
Dale Propst (195) earned three falls toward a 4-2 weekend while Levi Wiegand (145) and Bret Bieser (160) each pinned three adversaries to finish 3-3.
The Dragons also got two falls each from Ryan Schmelzle (285), Nathan Selby (132) and Ethan Ogden (170), who was the lone roster member to wrestle nine matches without receiving a forfeit.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mehlville Tournament
ST. LOUIS – Ste. Genevieve finished ninth, and Central was 12th among 21 girls programs competing at the Mehlville wrestling tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Kaylee Gross (166) and Maggie Myracle (187) maintained their spotless season records for the Dragons by capturing individual titles.
Gross emerged from the pool phase with falls at 54 and 73 seconds, then defeated three opponents in the bracket while improving to 11-0 overall.
Myracle topped Josette Partney of Lafayette in the second period to register her fourth consecutive fall of the event for a 9-0 mark.
Izzy Basler earned third place at 125 pounds for Ste. Genevieve with a first-period pin.
Karlee LaChance cruised to the championship bout at 110 pounds for Central on the strength of three straight falls before losing to Reilly Baughman of Windsor.
Karli McFarland (187) went 2-2 in the tournament, claiming third place on a second-period fall after meeting Myracle in the semifinal round.
