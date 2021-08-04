Blues Sanford agrees to one-year contract; arbitration averted

Just three days after filing for salary arbitration as a restricted free agent, Blues forward Zach Sanford has agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2 million.
He thus avoids an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 14. Sanford will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of this deal, so he wasn't seeking a multi-year deal.
But that makes 2021-22 very much a prove-it season for the 26-year-old from Salem, Mass. After a break-out year in 2019-20 that saw him set career highs across the board in goals (16), assists (14), points (30), and plus/minus (plus-13), Sanford regressed this past season.
Playing in 52 of the Blues’ 56 regular-season games, he had 10 goals, six assists and was a career-worst minus-13. He missed one game due to illness, one game due to a false positive COVID test, and was a healthy scratch twice.
Late in the season, Sanford had some costly turnovers and didn’t seem to be playing with much confidence. He scored only two goals over the Blues’ final 26 games of the regular season.
But over the course of the season, he had the least amount of giveaways per 60 minutes (0.85) among the 14 Blues forwards who played at least 22 games.
On a team that didn’t have enough players willing to consistently set up in front of the net, Sanford had two goals on tip-ins. He was tied for second on the team in game-winning goals (three), and coach Craig Berube likes his defense.
Sanford becomes the fourth Blues restricted free agent to come to contract terms since Friday, joining Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Jordan Kyrou. That leaves Robert Thomas as the Blues’ only RFA not under contract. The Blues have made him a qualifying offer, and Thomas does not have arbitration rights.
With the Sanford signing, the Blues have only $1.53 million of remaining salary cap space. Thomas is expected to come in north of that figure, which would put the Blues over the salary cap.
But teams can be as much as 10 percent over the cap during the offseason. And there are several ways the team can get cap relief once it has to be cap compliant at the start of the regular season:
• They can trade Vladimir Tarasenko, thus removing his $7.5 million cap hit from their books.
• They can place Oskar Sundqvist, who underwent knee surgery about four months ago, on long-term injured reserve, meaning his $2.75 million cap figure wouldn’t count against the cap.
• They could open the season with just 22 players on the roster, or one under the limit.