Blues Sanford agrees to one-year contract; arbitration averted

Just three days after filing for salary arbitration as a restricted free agent, Blues forward Zach Sanford has agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2 million.

He thus avoids an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 14. Sanford will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of this deal, so he wasn't seeking a multi-year deal.

But that makes 2021-22 very much a prove-it season for the 26-year-old from Salem, Mass. After a break-out year in 2019-20 that saw him set career highs across the board in goals (16), assists (14), points (30), and plus/minus (plus-13), Sanford regressed this past season.

Playing in 52 of the Blues’ 56 regular-season games, he had 10 goals, six assists and was a career-worst minus-13. He missed one game due to illness, one game due to a false positive COVID test, and was a healthy scratch twice.

Late in the season, Sanford had some costly turnovers and didn’t seem to be playing with much confidence. He scored only two goals over the Blues’ final 26 games of the regular season.

But over the course of the season, he had the least amount of giveaways per 60 minutes (0.85) among the 14 Blues forwards who played at least 22 games.