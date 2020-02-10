{{featured_button_text}}
Hoop Shoot State

Hoop Shoot competitors Kinley Norris and Gage Albertson are pictured with Mineral Area Elks Association President Don Cook (left) and Missouri State Hoop Shoot Director Eric Seyer (right) following competition on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Louis.

 Submitted Photo

ST. LOUIS – Gage Albertson will represent Mineral Area Community Elk Lodge No. 2583 at the Central Region phase of the annual Hoop Shoot competition.

Albertson sank 22-of-25 free throws, 88 percent, on Saturday to capture the 12-13 age division championship for Missouri boys in St. Louis.

He advanced to the next round on March 14 in Paducah, Ky., and will face the state winners from Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky for a berth in the national final.

Kinley Norris also reached the state level for 12-13 girls, and finished runner-up after making 20-of-25 shots overall.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments