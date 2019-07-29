{{featured_button_text}}
American all-stars going to 8U World Series
Submitted Photo

The Mineral Area American 8-and-under baseball all-stars have qualified for the upcoming Cal Ripken League World Series after capturing the Midwest Plains Regional championship on July 21 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. They posted a perfect 6-0 record during the regional tournament, and outscored four opponents by a 46-10 margin in pool play. Two victories over Frontenac, Kan. clinched the title and a ticket to the Treasure Coast of Florida this weekend. Pictured, from left, are (front row) Mike Kley, Wyatt LaChance, Zach Johnson, (middle row) Nolan Yount, Maks Thebeau, David Miller, Judson Moser, Hoyt Hill, Ben Johnson, Colton Nixon, Dyson Walton, Zeke Arndt and Lane Perris. Standing the back row are assistant coaches Justin Moser and Rob LaChance, and head coach Richard Perris.

