 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anderson sets future at Maryville

  • 0
Anderson sets future at Maryville
Matt King,

Central High School senior Gracie Anderson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the STUNT team at Maryville University in St. Louis. Anderson is a four-year varsity cheerleader with the Rebels. Also seated are her father Scott Anderson and mother Miakaye Anderson. Standing are Central head cheer coach Whitney Hassell and sister Paige Anderson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lineman McClure honored by MIAA

Lineman McClure honored by MIAA

Missouri Western junior offensive lineman Brenden McClure has received Honorable Mention for his performance this football season by the Mid-A…

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News