Central High School senior Gracie Anderson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the STUNT team at Maryville University in St. Louis. Anderson is a four-year varsity cheerleader with the Rebels. Also seated are her father Scott Anderson and mother Miakaye Anderson. Standing are Central head cheer coach Whitney Hassell and sister Paige Anderson.
Anderson sets future at Maryville
