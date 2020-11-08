Arcadia Valley girls capture Class 2 cross country crown

COLUMBIA, Mo. – After competing in numerous meets against larger schools all season, the Arcadia Valley girls cross country team chose the perfect moment to strike.
With lone senior Erica Standefer and two emerging freshmen leading the way, the Lady Tigers brought home the first team state championship in program and school history on Friday afternoon.
Arcadia Valley posted a composite score of 86 in the Class 2 event at Gans Creek, finishing ahead of North Platte (106), district rival St. Pius (128) and West Platte (135).
The Lady Tigers thrived collectively on the big stage guided by longtime head coach Don Barzowski, whose daughter Saga captured individual cross country titles for AV in 2009 and 2011.
Standefer punctuated her varsity 5K finale in style as a state medalist, jumping from 55th place last year to 18th while posting the identical time of 21:35 on a balmy day in Columbia.
Crucial course position was also gained by second AV medalist Natalie Stricklin (21:42) in 20th and fellow freshman Emma Dettmer (22:12) in 26th.
Trinity Russell (23:34) was next across the line for Arcadia Valley in 53rd, and sophomore Avery Jones (23:49) capped the team total in 69th.
Arcadia Valley highlighted a banner weekend for the MAAA conference. The Valle Catholic and Potosi girls each earned trophies in their respective races, and the Farmington girls were fifth in Class 4.
The Class 2 girls contest also featured three returning runners from West County, two of which landed just outside of the all-state top 25.
Sophomore Alivia Simily (22:43) rebounded from the effects of a midseason iron deficiency to place 31st, while teammate Sydney Cash (22:49) pursued closely in 33rd.
Kara Hovick (24:27) concluded her senior season for the Lady Bulldogs as a four-time state qualifier.
The Arcadia Valley contingent was rounded out by Alyssa Glanzer (23:55) in 74th and junior Ella Weber (26:33). That race featured 163 participants, and St. Pius senior Rita Eimer (18:37) secured the individual title.
The state format was switched to a three-day event in response to COVID-19 concerns, and race times were separated by 2 ½ hours with a fifth enrollment class added this year.
Valle Catholic finished just 18 points shy of a claiming the top spot in Class 1 on Saturday, totaling a runner-up score of 109 while College Heights Christian nabbed the victory with 91.
Junior Camryn Basler (22:08) became a first-time state medalist in 17th to pace the Lady Warriors, who were bolstered by three teammates in a pack about 50 seconds later.
Mary Roth (22:57) crossed the line 31st, and senior twins Rachel Valle (23:03) and Nicole Valle (23:05) shared their last race working in close proximity in 34th and 35th.
Lillian Hoog (24:50) completed the team score for Valle Catholic, along with Katie Kertz (25:06) and Natalie Kist (32:14).
The Farmington girls made their second consecutive trip as a full squad in Class 4, and took fifth place at 166 points on Friday without a senior in the lineup.
Nine MAAA runners collected all-state honors, including junior first-time medalists Breanna Mathes (19:28) and Alayna Sparr (19:29) for the Knights.
Mathes, a conference and district champion and four-time race winner this year, shaved nine seconds from her mark last fall, and improved to 13th place overall from 48th.
Sparr likewise turned in a stellar performance, just a couple of steps behind Mathes in 15th. The result marked a massive turnaround, as Sparr was 44 seconds faster after taking 94th as a sophomore.
Kristina Ramos (20:26) in 51st, Chloe Wood (20:56) in 68th and Ellie Hinson (21:01) in 70th comprised the remainder of the Knights’ top five, followed by Lilly Earley (21:32) and Brianna Eaves (21:37).
Kingston standout Noah Estes did not compete in the Class 2 state final last fall despite earning a spot, but made quite the splash in his debut there on Friday.
Coming back from a scary fall that knocked him out of the Farmington Invitational three weeks ago, Estes (17:01) powered his way to 13th overall to represent the Cougars as their first-ever state medalist.
Arcadia Valley qualified as a team in Class 2 boys action, and ended up seventh in the standings. Senior Josiah Lantz (17:40) finished 28th among 168 individuals to lead the Tigers.
Freshman Stone Gill (18:16) was 55th after scoring a district title last weekend, and Christopher Strange (18:28) crossed the line 65th.
Other runners for AV included Caden Dettmer (18:45), Dominic Mueller (18:55), Dillon Mueller (19:46) and Cyrus Amelunke (20:56).
Festus won its seventh consecutive title in a Class 4 boys field that featured two Farmington qualifiers. Gavin Hunt (17:11) placed 38th for the Knights while Adam Perry did not finish.
Valle Catholic sophomore Peter Roth (18:21) posted the fastest time among local competitors in the Class 1 boys contest on Saturday, taking 33rd position out of 176.
Teammates Josh Hoog (19:16) and Braden Coleman (19:34) finished 70th and 85th, respectively, among three Warriors in action.
Bismarck was represented by repeat qualifier Tanner Martinez (19:01), who placed 62nd, plus freshman Daven Miller (19:56). Janson King (25:35) ran in Class 1 for the Lady Indians.
Class 3 races were contested on Thursday. Sophomore Celeste Sansegraw placed 21st for her second all-state effort while helping Potosi claim a team trophy in third.
Fredericktown junior Lyndan Gruenke (17th) and Ste. Genevieve senior Devin St. Clair (20th) collected all-state medals in the boys’ race.
