Arcadia Valley girls capture Class 2 cross country crown

Kristina Ramos (20:26) in 51st, Chloe Wood (20:56) in 68th and Ellie Hinson (21:01) in 70th comprised the remainder of the Knights’ top five, followed by Lilly Earley (21:32) and Brianna Eaves (21:37).

Kingston standout Noah Estes did not compete in the Class 2 state final last fall despite earning a spot, but made quite the splash in his debut there on Friday.

Coming back from a scary fall that knocked him out of the Farmington Invitational three weeks ago, Estes (17:01) powered his way to 13th overall to represent the Cougars as their first-ever state medalist.

Arcadia Valley qualified as a team in Class 2 boys action, and ended up seventh in the standings. Senior Josiah Lantz (17:40) finished 28th among 168 individuals to lead the Tigers.

Freshman Stone Gill (18:16) was 55th after scoring a district title last weekend, and Christopher Strange (18:28) crossed the line 65th.

Other runners for AV included Caden Dettmer (18:45), Dominic Mueller (18:55), Dillon Mueller (19:46) and Cyrus Amelunke (20:56).