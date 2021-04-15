Aubuchon joining Westminster line

North County High School senior Christian Aubuchon recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at NCAA Division III program Westminster College, located in Fulton, Mo. Aubuchon received all-conference Honorable Mention as a defensive tackle last season, and also throws for the Raiders’ track and field team. Also seated are his father Jeff Aubuchon and mother Kathleen Aubuchon. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Steve Connor, head football coach Brian Jones and assistant coach Chad Easter.