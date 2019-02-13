Try 1 month for 99¢
Baird Joining MAC Cheer Squad
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Mykayla Baird signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated are her parents Brian and Lisa Williams. Pictured standing (left to right) are Mineral Area College head cheerleading coach Casie Eichel and assistant Erica Conway, and North County head cheerleading coach Tia Propst and former coach Rebecca Jones.

