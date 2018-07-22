Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bandits Headed For World Series
Submitted Photo

The 8-and-under softball Bandits from the Mineral Area have qualified for the NSA World Series after recently going unbeaten during a preseason qualifying tournament in Park Hills. They finished 10-2 while sharing first place in the MAGFL this season. The Bandits will return to the diamond and begin pool play Thursday against an opponent from Michigan in Crown Pointe, Ind. Team members are Carly Stevens, Mallory Blankenship, Lauren Jackson, EmmaLynn Wilkins, Kensey Marler, Grace Lynch, Grace Randazzo, Kendal Blumenstock, Madison Vogelpohl, Olivia Barton, Sydney Conway and Josey Tongay. Coaches are Tyson Wilkins, Guy Barton, Jared Lynch, and Kenny Marler.

