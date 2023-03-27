Through several decades, the MAAA conference had never been represented by multiple basketball programs at the state semifinal level in a single year.

Earlier this month, that trend was finally fractured when the Central boys and girls followed the West County girls down Interstate 44 to Springfield on back-to-back weekends.

Two standout performers on each of those teams were among an impressive list of eight MAAA players recently selected for MBCA all-state distinction.

Central achieved new heights on the boys side by placing second to four-time reigning champion Vashon at the Class 4 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown in its second appearance ever.

The Rebels won four separate tournament titles on their way to a 28-4 record. Junior guard Jobe Bryant and senior guard Mason Williams were two of the major reasons why.

Bryant, a Division I prospect at point guard, secured his third consecutive all-state award for basketball after repeating in football, and totaled 655 points on the season.

He creatively averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists amid many dangerous weapons, and shot slightly above 50 percent from the field.

Williams was snubbed by coaches in all-conference voting, but benefited from a second opinion when the all-state committee reached a different conclusion.

He returned from ACL surgery and a subsequent football injury to help guide the Rebels with averages of 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while sinking 39 percent from 3-point range.

Junior forward Khloe Dischbein and sophomore guard Allysa O’Connor were recognized for top billing after helping the Central girls finish third in Class 4.

Dischbein picked up her second consecutive all-state nod for the 28-4 Lady Rebels as their team leader in points (13.4) and rebounds (4.7)

O’Connor elevated her status during a 12-game win streak once January began, and shined during the postseason as primary ball handler and defender at the point. She averaged 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists overall.

West County rode the talents of a deep senior nucleus to the rare achievement of back-to-back final four appearances, placing fourth on each occasions.

The Lady Bulldogs finished with a 24-7 record behind a balanced attack, and reached their optimum performance level with repeat all-state selection Alivia Simily directing traffic.

Simily averaged 8.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while landing among the area leaders in steals. She had double-digit assists in multiple contests.

A main target of her perimeter and driving passes was junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth, whose strong performances late in the season locked up her initial all-state accolade.

Hedgcorth powered her way to 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per outing while making 54 percent of her field-goal attempts and supplying a defensive force in the paint.

Farmington captured tournament crowns at Oakville and Rockwood Summit in December, and remained a fixture within the Class 5 girls state rankings throughout the season.

The athletic presence and production of senior forward Jade Roth was crucial for the Knights, and she secured her first all-state basketball honor after doing likewise in volleyball last fall.

Roth averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks for a club that played numerous low-scoring games by design. She shot 49.7 percent from the field.

Cody Yates had another stellar campaign for the Kingston boys, who sought to maintain the standard achieved after winning the first district title in program history last year.

Yates surpassed 1,000 career points just 10 games into his junior season, and was rewarded as the first Class 3 all-state representative for the Cougars.

He poured in 659 points over 26 games for a school-record average of 25.3, and collected 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals to bolster the resume.

The Class 3, District 3 Player of the Year posted shooting percentages of 79.2 from the free-throw line and 48.7 from the field.

“Cody is everything you could ever dream of in a basketball player,” Kingston coach Paul Hamilton said in a statement. “He works relentlessly at his game, both on the court and in the weight room. He is constantly leading by example. He is the ultimate team player who gets way more excited for his teammates' play and success than his own. Cody is humble, driven, and extremely coachable.”

Academic all-state awards were obtained by Potosi forward Gavin Portell, Farmington guard Brayden Armes, Bismarck guard Janson King and North County center Lainey Calkins.