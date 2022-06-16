Post 150 maintains first place in district

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve produced plenty of offense to back another stellar start from pitcher Quentin Wittkopf, and remained unbeaten against Senior Legion district opponents this season.

Leadoff man Zach Boyer notched two hits and scored three runs on Wednesday as Post 150 capitalized on four errors for an 8-1 victory over Festus Post 253 at Jefferson College.

Excellent command from the outset helped Wittkopf total nine strikeouts while twirling a complete game three-hitter with just one walk allowed.

He was spotted a 7-0 lead through four innings, and carried a no-hitter until Lane Axtetter homered to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth.

Ste. Genevieve (9-2) compiled 11 hits from a combination of nine players. Clayton Drury finished 2-for-4 while pinch hitters Wyatt Springkamper and Aaron Eftink singled.

Zach Boyer opened the game with a double to deep center before crossing the plate on a two-out wild pitch by Festus starter Nate Moore.

Grant Fallert sparked a rally in the second with a double, and a dropped fly ball preceded a bases-loaded walk to Mason Nix and sacrifice fly from Rylan Fallert.

Aiden Boyer made it 4-0 with an RBI double in the third, and three unearned runs came home when a fly ball by Josh Bieser was dropped in right field.

Wittkopf retired 12 of his first 13 batters faced with only an error interrupting a flawless streak. Axtetter added a single in the seventh to finish 2-for-3, and Nate Pruneau singled for Post 253.

Ste. Genevieve catcher Josh Bieser provided an RBI hit in the sixth, and caught a runner stealing near the conclusion. Slade Schweiss walked and scored twice, and Carter Klump chipped in a single.

Connor Hulsey yielded one run on six hits over three frames in relief of Moore, and worked unscathed through a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the seventh.

Ste. Genevieve 6, De Soto 5

STE. GENEVIEVE – Winning hurler Clayton Drury struck out eight batters over six innings to help Ste. Genevieve edge De Soto SMCI 6-5 on Monday.

Post 150 snapped a 4-4 tie with two runs in the home half of the sixth, and Carter Klump picked up the save after De Soto got one back in the seventh.

Ste. Genevieve prevailed despite being outhit 7-6 overall. Aiden Boyer paced the attack by going 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Zach Boyer contributed a triple.

Josh Bieser and Mason Nix added RBI hits, and Slade Schweiss was 1-for-2.

