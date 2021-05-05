Berkemeyer playing two sports at CIU

Farmington High School senior Mercy Berkemeyer signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play soccer and run track while continuing her education at Columbia International University, a NAIA program located in Columbia, S.C. Berkemeyer became a four-time MAAA track and field champion last week in the 400-meter dash and three separate relays, and has two goals and four assists this soccer season for the Knights. Also seated are her mother Amy Berkemeyer and father Drew Berkemeyer. Standing, from left, are Farmington soccer coaches Doug Wade, Billy Farr and Addae Rique, sister Mary Berkemeyer, brothers Andrew Berkemeyer and Micah Berkemeyer, and Farmington track and field coaches Jordan Stone, Mandy Whitener, Emily Harris and Brandon McIntyre.