CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Lexie Black had an award-winning start to her sophomore season for the rebuilding Blackburn College women’s basketball program.
The career scoring leader and four-time all-conference and all-district player at Valley High School was an integral factor during the Beavers’ two victories last weekend in Milwaukee.
Black was chosen Player of the Week by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Monday after averaging 17.5 points as Blackburn defeated Alverno and host school Mount Mary.
You have free articles remaining.
The returning starter at point guard netted a career-high 20 points and claimed four rebounds on Saturday, going 6-of-11 from the field over 37 minutes of action.
Black made 9-of-11 free throws to finish with 15 points on Friday night, and was a combined 17-of-21 from the stripe for the weekend.
Blackburn, an NCAA Division III program located in Carlinville, Ill., started a season 2-0 for the first time in 23 years following a 5-21 record last winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.