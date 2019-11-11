{{featured_button_text}}
Blackburn Black

Blackburn College point guard Lexie Black handles the basketball during a home game against Greenville University on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Carlinville, Ill. Black was selected as SLIAC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 35 points for the Beavers in two games last weekend.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Lexie Black had an award-winning start to her sophomore season for the rebuilding Blackburn College women’s basketball program.

The career scoring leader and four-time all-conference and all-district player at Valley High School was an integral factor during the Beavers’ two victories last weekend in Milwaukee.

Black was chosen Player of the Week by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Monday after averaging 17.5 points as Blackburn defeated Alverno and host school Mount Mary.

The returning starter at point guard netted a career-high 20 points and claimed four rebounds on Saturday, going 6-of-11 from the field over 37 minutes of action.

Black made 9-of-11 free throws to finish with 15 points on Friday night, and was a combined 17-of-21 from the stripe for the weekend.

Blackburn, an NCAA Division III program located in Carlinville, Ill., started a season 2-0 for the first time in 23 years following a 5-21 record last winter.

