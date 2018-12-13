FREDERICKTOWN – With more than two months of the regular season still remaining, the Fredericktown boys basketball team has already matched its previous win total.
The Blackcats crashed the lane for field goals and offensive rebounds in the second half, and overcame a poor shooting start to defeat Valle Catholic 63-55 on Wednesday night.
Logan Winkelman scored 15 of his game-high 19 points after halftime, and corralled 11 rebounds in a double-double for Fredericktown (6-2).
Valle Catholic (1-2) converted on 9-of-10 free throws during a foul-plagued first half, and surged ahead 29-20 when Ryan Grein and Aaron Doza opened the third quarter with baskets.
But the Warriors were hampered by 25 turnovers, including several crucial ones deep in the backcourt against the aggressive Fredericktown pressure.
Alex Sikes provided a steal and two free throws after Winkelman sank a pair from the line, sparking a 12-2 run that spanned less than three minutes.
Nate Miller gathered a rebound and found Winkelman open for a 3-pointer, then dived on the floor for a steal that enabled Dylan St. Clair to assist Grant Shankle for a go-ahead layup at 34-33.
Sikes provided 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blackcats, and scored on a third chance to establish a 42-37 Fredericktown edge on the first possession of the fourth quarter.
Carter Hoog took a diagonal return pass from Nolan Schwent, and Chase Dunlap finished a dribble drive that originated near the midcourt stripe to bring the Warriors within one.
Fredericktown continued to force its way inside, however, and Sikes added four more baskets down the stretch. Winkelman used a pump fake to score through contact, and restored a 53-45 spread.
Dunlap paced Valle Catholic with 12 points, and swished a 3-pointer from straight on to make it 55-51. A chance to draw closer was fumbled out of bounds with 1:56 to play.
The Blackcats got a key putback from Sikes, then answered the final basket by Grein by making six free throws in a row for a late 10-point advantage.
Colton Rehkop kept Fredericktown afloat with 11 of his 15 points coming before the intermission, and added an uncontested layup in the third quarter from one of his four steals.
Grein finished with 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out, and Hoog pitched in nine points for the Warriors. Bryce Palmer was 6-of-7 at the stripe.
The Blackcats assumed an early 13-6 lead when Rehkop turned a putback into a conventional 3-point play, but entered a field goal drought from there that spanned more than six minutes.
Jordan Weiler ignited Valle by sinking a 35-foot heave as the first quarter expired, and a string of made free throws prolonged a promising 14-1 spurt.
Dunlap connected from long range after Grein saved a rebound to spot the Warriors their largest lead at 22-14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seckman 62, Farmington 58
FARMINGTON – Abby Townsend scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting overall, and Seckman returned the favor from a home loss last season by holding off Farmington 62-58 on Wednesday night.
The Jaguars carried leads of 31-26 at halftime and 43-39 through three quarters, and overcame a shaky 15-of-28 performance from the line.
MaKayla Parton compiled 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Seckman (4-1). Brianna Mercer added 11 points, and Emma Harris tallied eight points with five assists.
Farmington senior Macey Pauls paced all players offensively with 21 points, connecting five times from beyond the arc.
Abi Cassimatis powered the Knights with a career-high 17 points exclusively in the second half – and converted 7-of-8 free throws. Virginia Lugo added six points.
