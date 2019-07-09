{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Jays capture 11u state crown
The Mineral Area Blue Jays were simply unbeatable at the Cal Ripken Major 11-and-under state baseball tournament during an extended weekend in Boonville, Mo. The American Division crew was a perfect 7-0 at the event, and dominated opponents by a combined 93-10 scoring margin. They secured the championship on Monday by defeating Sikeston 11-1 after scoring nine runs in the fifth inning. The Blue Jays will travel to Waite Park, Minn. next week for the Midwest Plains Regional.

