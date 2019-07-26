{{featured_button_text}}
Post 150 baseball

Ste. Genevieve Post 150 shortstop Tyler Blum connects for an RBI single during a Senior Legion district tournament game against Festus Post 253 earlier this season.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – Shortstop Tyler Blum calmly fielded a bounding baseball, and fired on target to cap a huge postseason victory for Ste. Genevieve Senior Legion Post 150 on Thursday night.

Chad Donze puzzled the familiar Festus Post 253 lineup for the second time in a week, and Blum notched three RBI on two singles to prevail 3-0 in the Zone 4 tournament.

Ste. Genevieve (22-8) was guaranteed a second chance in the zone bracket as the host program, and avenged two losses last Sunday to Festus in the District 13 championship round.

Donze had given Post 150 an edge in that tournament with a 3-0 shutout in the winner’s bracket final, and repeated his sharp performance in the latest rematch.

The right-hander compiled eight strikeouts and yielded just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, drawing within one strike of another complete game.

Collin Wilkerson singled and Christian Hancock doubled him to third base for Festus with two outs in the seventh, but Chase Koller retired speedy leadoff man Jacob Bridget to record the save.

Donze fanned three straight hitters after two men reached base in the second inning, beginning a crisp stretch with 17 of 19 retired that carried into the seventh.

Left fielder Derek Morganthaler provided a defensive gem for Ste. Genevieve in the fifth, racing into the alley to snag a sinking drive just before it could touch the grass.

Post 253 starter Jeremy Isenman went the distance in defeat with seven strikeouts and six hits allowed. He worked around an error and passed ball in the second inning.

But No. 9 batter Jayden Gegg beat an infield hit to spark Ste. Genevieve in the third, and Blum made it 2-0 with a two-out, two RBI double toward the left-field corner.

Blum ended his 2-for-3 effort with an insurance RBI single in the fifth after Derek Morganthaler singled and advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out.

Donze doubled in the sixth, and Grant Staffen reached twice on a single and hit batsman as Post 150 squared the season series with Festus at three wins apiece.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments