STE. GENEVIEVE – Shortstop Tyler Blum calmly fielded a bounding baseball, and fired on target to cap a huge postseason victory for Ste. Genevieve Senior Legion Post 150 on Thursday night.
Chad Donze puzzled the familiar Festus Post 253 lineup for the second time in a week, and Blum notched three RBI on two singles to prevail 3-0 in the Zone 4 tournament.
Ste. Genevieve (22-8) was guaranteed a second chance in the zone bracket as the host program, and avenged two losses last Sunday to Festus in the District 13 championship round.
Donze had given Post 150 an edge in that tournament with a 3-0 shutout in the winner’s bracket final, and repeated his sharp performance in the latest rematch.
The right-hander compiled eight strikeouts and yielded just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, drawing within one strike of another complete game.
Collin Wilkerson singled and Christian Hancock doubled him to third base for Festus with two outs in the seventh, but Chase Koller retired speedy leadoff man Jacob Bridget to record the save.
Donze fanned three straight hitters after two men reached base in the second inning, beginning a crisp stretch with 17 of 19 retired that carried into the seventh.
Left fielder Derek Morganthaler provided a defensive gem for Ste. Genevieve in the fifth, racing into the alley to snag a sinking drive just before it could touch the grass.
Post 253 starter Jeremy Isenman went the distance in defeat with seven strikeouts and six hits allowed. He worked around an error and passed ball in the second inning.
But No. 9 batter Jayden Gegg beat an infield hit to spark Ste. Genevieve in the third, and Blum made it 2-0 with a two-out, two RBI double toward the left-field corner.
Blum ended his 2-for-3 effort with an insurance RBI single in the fifth after Derek Morganthaler singled and advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out.
Donze doubled in the sixth, and Grant Staffen reached twice on a single and hit batsman as Post 150 squared the season series with Festus at three wins apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.