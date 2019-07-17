STE. GENEVIEVE – Briar Fischer tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts, and De Soto S.M.C.I. cruised 8-0 past Bonne Terre Post 83 in a Senior Legion District 13 first-round contest on Tuesday.
Leadoff batter Levi Fischer finished 3-for-4 overall, and ripped a two-RBI triple as De Soto tallied four runs against opposing hurler Cody Hubbard in the second inning.
Clayton Snudden added his own RBI triple after two Bonne Terre errors set the table for three unearned tallies in the sixth. Hubbard struck out two and allowed eight hits in a complete-game defeat.
Kameren Brooks chipped in a double and Blake House scored twice as De Soto advanced to face top seed Festus Post 253 in the late game on Wednesday.
Karter Kekec registered the lone hit against Briar Fischer on a clean two-out single to left field in the opening frame, and reached base twice for Post 83.
Fischer issued four walks, including two that helped load the bases in the sixth, but responded by fanning both Nate Roberts and Clayton Chandler to maintain his shutout.
Noah Mesey lined sharply to the pitcher on the final play of the contest. Bonne Terre will return to action in an elimination game on Friday.
Ste. Genevieve 16, Farmington 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Grant Staffen notched three strikeouts in three innings on Tuesday night, and had two hits at the plate as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 enjoyed a dominant 16-0 win over Farmington Post 416.
Logan Gegg produced a game-high five RBI with two hits, and Tyler Blum added three RBI with two hits as Ste. Genevieve (18-6) advanced to face either Potosi or Rock Memorial on Thursday.
Post 150 surged for seven runs in the second inning, and built a 13-0 lead through three. Keaton Boyer bolstered the offense by driving in two.
Jayden Gegg and Boyer each pitched a frame and struck out the side while combining with Staffen on a two-hit shutout.
